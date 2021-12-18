ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Democrats notch big wins in redistricting votes as final maps take shape

By Jeremy Duda
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hv07u_0dQAKWas00

Democrats got a pair of big wins Friday in determining the direction of the state’s next legislative and congressional districts when the chairwoman of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission voted to adopt their maps, a rare split in which she went against her Republican colleagues.

As its new starting point, the AIRC is using a legislative map with 13 safe Republican districts, 12 safe Democratic districts and five competitive districts. On the congressional map, two districts are hypercompetitive, with a partisan advantage of under a percentage point, and two others are barely within the range that the commission considers competitive, with one leaning solidly toward the Democrats and the other toward the GOP.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Throughout the mapping process, independent Chairwoman Erika Neuberg has sided with Republican Commissioners David Mehl and Doug York on most split votes. Even her vote Thursday on the commission’s congressional map, only the second time she sided with the Democrats on a split vote, resulted in a map that became more favorable for the Republicans .

The tide shifted on Friday morning, when Neuberg opened the commission’s meeting by announcing her support for the changes that Democratic Commissioners Shereen Lerner and Derrick Watchman proposed to the Republicans’ legislative map that she’d backed the previous day.

Neuberg said she could have been persuaded to use either map as a new starting point, but that she favored Lerner and Watchman’s proposal because it did a better job of respecting minority communities’ interests.

Lerner focused heavily on those issues when she explained why she felt the Democratic map was superior. Unlike the Republican map , she noted that the Democratic proposal didn’t split Laveen from south Phoenix and the South Mountain area. The two districts in question are predominantly Latino, and have large African-American populations as well, and Lerner said Black leaders in the community wanted those two regions to remain unified in a single district.

Watchman, a member of the Navajo Nation, also noted that the Democratic map pulled much of Flagstaff out of the heavily tribal District 6 in northern Arizona, which the tribes have requested. Neuberg said she’s not ready to make a decision on that issue, but is receptive to concerns that Native Americans could be out-voted by white Democrats in primary elections if Flagstaff remains in the district.

I do believe that they are working with us now in good faith to really hone in the districts that are of most importance to them.

– AIRC Chairwoman Erika Neuberg, referring to her Democratic colleagues

One sticking point that Lerner and Watchman sidestepped in their map was District 17, which unites the heavily Republican areas to the north and east of Tucson. Lerner has repeatedly objected to the district, which Mehl, a Tucson Republican, favors. Neuberg has consistently sided with Mehl and York, defending the district as a community of like-minded voters with similar interests.

Neuberg didn’t cite District 17 specifically, but she applauded the Democrats for taking to heart some of the “broader consensus” the commission has heard and incorporating it into their map. In previous meetings, Neuberg has chastised the Democrats for repeatedly seeking to relitigate settled issues in which she’s made up her mind, one of which has been District 17.

“I do believe that they are working with us now in good faith to really hone in the districts that are of most importance to them,” Neuberg said.

That doesn’t mean the legislative map won’t change, and the commissioners spent much of Friday’s meeting debating those revisions.

District 25 extends from Yuma to Buckeye and takes in part of Surprise on both maps. York said he and Mehl were concerned about how far north into Surprise the Democrats’ district goes. Lerner agreed that the district should primarily run from north Yuma to Buckeye. Leaders in both cities have touted their shared agriculture interests as a reason to put them in a district together. Lerner and York also agreed to pull a portion of Goodyear out of District 25.

In District 23, a heavily Latino and predominantly Democratic district running from southern Yuma to the Tucson area, Lerner wanted to remove part of the district that extends into the southwest metro Phoenix area and shift the population into neighboring District 22 to the east. Both districts are predominantly Hispanic and are drawn to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

Another change the Republican commissioners lobbied for was to move the unincorporated community of Liberty, which is adjacent to Buckeye, from District 23 to District 25. Mehl said he and York received a flurry of messages during the commission’s lunch break requesting the change.

The change would move Republican state Sen. Sine Kerr from the heavily Democratic District 23 to District 25, which looks to be a GOP stronghold. The AIRC is constitutionally required not to take into account where current legislators live when drawing maps.

In the East Valley, Lerner and York discussed moving the boundary between District 13, a competitive, moderately Republican district based in Chandler, and District 14, a GOP stronghold centered on Gilbert.

And in north and central Phoenix, the Democratic and Republican commissioners disagreed on where to move the boundaries of Districts 2 and 4, two of the five competitive districts on the map the AIRC adopted.

Compromises emerge on congressional map, but conflicts remain

Neuberg said there were two primary reasons why she favored the Democrats’ congressional map over its Republican counterpart .

On the Democrats’ map, the 1st Congressional District covered more of urban Phoenix. Neuberg said it’s important for the city to have two members of Congress who will represent its interests.

The second issue was that she preferred the Democrats’ approach to the border between the 6th and 7th congressional districts in Tucson. Lerner and Mehl have sparred repeatedly over where that border should lie, an issue that has significant implications for the 6th District’s partisan inclinations.

“We need a compromise,” Neuberg said. “I don’t know where I fall exactly on this boundary.”

The 1st Congressional District, which runs from central Phoenix through most of Scottsdale and up to Cave Creek, is highly competitive in the Democratic map, with a slight Democratic lean. The 6th District is also very competitive, leaning slightly toward the Republicans. Republicans would have three safe seats and Democrats would have two, while each party would have one marginally competitive district that favored them.

The commissioners found some areas of compromise on the congressional map, primarily in the West Valley. They agreed to pull the portions of Glendale out of the 3rd and 7th congressional districts, both Latino Democratic strongholds, and move them into the heavily Republican 9th Congressional District.

York proposed significant changes that would pull the bulk of Tempe south of Loop 202 and west of Loop 101 out of the 1st District and move it into the 4th Congressional District. The 1st District would gain some of the lost population by taking Phoenix’s historic Homesteads Historic District from the 3rd District.

Lerner was hesitant, but warmed to the idea and was willing to consider it. She was particularly intrigued by the idea of moving Major League Baseball Spring Training facilities into the 1st District.

“Don’t look at this as I’m saying no. I’m just saying it’s an interesting concept that I just would probably have to look a little closer at to see where maybe we would make that split,” she said.

Neuberg reiterated her desire to see a 1st District whose representative would be attuned to the urban interests of Phoenix, which she noted is the fifth largest city in the United States. But though York’s plan would make the district more aligned with the interests of Scottsdale and Tempe, Neuberg said she liked the idea.

“As long as we feel that the representative coming out of that district is going to serve our urban interests well, I’m going to be really comfortable with that,” she said.

The biggest point of contention on the congressional map was the boundary between the 6th and 7th districts.

Lerner wants Campbell Avenue to be the boundary between Broadway Boulevard and the Rillito River, while Mehl wants the line to be further east, at least at Alvernon Way. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero told the commission that she wants the 7th District to include the University of Arizona and downtown Tucson, with an eastern boundary at least to Campbell. But Mehl, a longtime Tucson area resident, noted that the university area extends east of Campbell.

“Some of the most significant neighborhoods that are a huge part of the university community are east of Campbell,” Mehl said. “It’s nonsensical to suggest that, by drawing a line at Campbell, you’ve included the university community. Alvernon is the minimum to the east that makes sense for that line.”

Though Neuberg cited the Tucson split as a reason for favoring the Democratic proposal, she wanted to give Mehl the opportunity to put his suggested boundary on the map for the AIRC to consider.

“I’m very interested in seeing where this goes. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to be our new starting point. But I’d like to see it,” she said.

The disputed area is largely Democratic, and would potentially change the partisan makeup of the 6th District, which is competitive but leans Republican.

Lerner also proposed moving Casa Grande out of the portion of the 6th District that extends into Pinal County along the Interstate 10 corridor and moving it into the 2nd Congressional District. She said Casa Grande should be in the same district as the neighboring communities of Coolidge and Florence.

The AIRC will meet next on Sunday for a half day. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Democrats notch big wins in redistricting votes as final maps take shape appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 22

locknload
5d ago

good bye Arizona as we knew it . Let's pick a new state name .. Arifornia , New Yorzona , Arisotta , Michizona , or better yet ... homeless capital of the world . Demoncrats running this state is going wide open borders and influx of invader's and uncontrollable crime .

Reply(5)
16
john smith
5d ago

Democraps getting everything in place to rig midterm elections all it is

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Arizona Mirror

Fractious final day ends with acrimony and accusations as redistricting commission splits on legislative map

After a brief burst of bipartisan consensus in the middle of the process, Arizona’s redistricting commission ended their work Wednesday with an acrimonious split vote and accusations of violations of the state constitution. The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission on Wednesday approved the final congressional and legislative maps that the state will use until 2032. Unlike […] The post Fractious final day ends with acrimony and accusations as redistricting commission splits on legislative map appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Heated day of partisan fighting ends with unlikely agreement on congressional map

After a day of accusations, recriminations and partisan sniping, the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission found its way to what seemed like an improbable consensus and paved the way for a possible unanimous vote on the final version of the congressional map the state will use for the next decade.  The AIRC reached an agreement on […] The post Heated day of partisan fighting ends with unlikely agreement on congressional map appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Commissioners debate competitive legislative districts as final decision looms

Members of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission reached potential compromises on proposed changes to a handful of competitive legislative districts, and are considering a possible solution to the vexing problem of how to balance Native American voting rights against the interests of non-tribal residents in the White Mountains, as they near their self-imposed deadline to […] The post Commissioners debate competitive legislative districts as final decision looms appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Former staffer sues Sen. Wendy Rogers

Flagstaff Republican Wendy Rogers’ former assistant is suing the senator, her husband and the state, alleging wrongful termination, assault and emotional distress. The post Former staffer sues Sen. Wendy Rogers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Congress, AZ
City
Surprise, AZ
City
Goodyear, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Buckeye, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Elections
Tucson, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Elections
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Coolidge, AZ
City
Casa Grande, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Arizona Mirror

Republicans hold the edge as Arizona redistricting nears completion

Democrats at the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission notched a rare win as the independent chairwoman sided with them on a starting point for the congressional map, only to see the GOP make gains when the new districts were unveiled. In one of those districts, Democratic Commissioner Shereen Lerner and Republican Commissioner Doug York forged an […] The post Republicans hold the edge as Arizona redistricting nears completion appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

‘Don’t lessen our power’: Tribal voters wait to see how redistricting treats them

With no real public education campaign in place to let Arizonans know even the basics of redistricting, the work of educating voters about the once-a-decade process of redrawing Arizona’s political boundaries fell to advocacy groups. And for groups that work in Arizona’s rural Native American communities, that work was even harder. The Arizona Independent Redistricting […] The post ‘Don’t lessen our power’: Tribal voters wait to see how redistricting treats them appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Voting Rights#Airc#Democratic#Gop#Republicans#Laveen#Latino#African American
Arizona Mirror

Pascua Yaqui Tribe awarded grant to support domestic violence prosecution efforts

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has received a grant for more than $100,000 to support their rights as a sovereign nation to prosecute non-Native offenders of domestic violence-related crimes committed within their community. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) provides grants through the Tribal Jurisdiction Program, which provides support and technical […] The post Pascua Yaqui Tribe awarded grant to support domestic violence prosecution efforts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arizona Mirror

Redistricting commission plans for milestone vote between Republican, Dem proposals

Final maps are still a little ways off, but the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission will hit a major turning point at its next meeting when it will decide whether to move forward with either the Democratic or Republican proposals as its only template. At the commission’s meeting on Monday, independent Chairwoman Erika Neuberg said it […] The post Redistricting commission plans for milestone vote between Republican, Dem proposals  appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

I came here legally when I was 2. Immigration backlogs are keeping me from the American dream

This month, I’m submitting my undergraduate application to the honors college at Arizona State University. That’s where I hope to study political science and eventually become a Constitutional lawyer. But instead of dreaming about my future, I couldn’t be more stressed out. In a few short years, I’ll be forced to leave Phoenix, where I’ve […] The post I came here legally when I was 2. Immigration backlogs are keeping me from the American dream appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Court says AG has enough information for case against Google

An Arizona judge says that the state has collected more than enough material from tech behemoth Google and it’s time to move onto a trial over the company’s privacy policy. Eleven months after he first said the state’s case could move to a trial, Judge Timothy Thomason said last week that the state needs to […] The post Court says AG has enough information for case against Google appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

The biggest crisis in Arizona is a leadership deficit

Raise your hand if you’re excited for the 2022 election! Anyone?   That’s what I thought. Arizonans, including political nerds such as me, have little reason for excitement, even though the results of next year’s election could mean the difference between saving or undoing our nation’s democracy. The reason for the malaise is simple: far too […] The post The biggest crisis in Arizona is a leadership deficit appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

For Latinos, Build Back Better provides transformational change — and hope

Even in its scaled-back form, President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act offers nothing less than transformational change for the American people — but even more so for Latinos in Arizona and nationwide. The bill’s roughly $2 trillion investment in our nation’s “human infrastructure” will better the lives of millions of Latino families, a major […] The post For Latinos, Build Back Better provides transformational change — and hope appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
U.S. POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

Redistricting panel takes steps to bolster GOP chances in latest changes

Republicans would fare well in the state’s next congressional map under a series of changes members of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission proposed. At the commission’s meeting on Thursday, its second since it resumed work drawing what will become the final maps that Arizona will use for the next decade, independent Chairwoman Erika Neuberg suggested […] The post Redistricting panel takes steps to bolster GOP chances in latest changes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Biden administration resists Democrats’ pleas on student debt relief as deadline nears

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are urging the White House to extend the freeze on student loan repayments, and for the president to cancel up to $50,000 of student debt — but so far the administration is not budging. The standoff is one of the more noticeable splits between President Joe Biden and members of his […] The post Biden administration resists Democrats’ pleas on student debt relief as deadline nears appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POTUS
Arizona Mirror

Infrastructure bill means big things for Indian Country

Infrastructure issues have plagued tribal communities for decades, and with federal funding finally coming into Indian Country from the the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, many Arizona tribal leaders are looking forward to what that means for their communities. “Infrastructure needs differ among Arizona tribes, but the one thing all Arizona tribes have in common […] The post Infrastructure bill means big things for Indian Country appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA, AZ
Arizona Mirror

BIA launches new website spotlighting Missing and Murdered Indigenous people cases

It’s been six months since Ella Mae Begay went missing near her home in Tòłikan (Sweetwater), in northeastern Arizona, and her family has done everything in their power to raise awareness on the case through on-the-ground search parties, social media campaigns, memorial walks and motorcycle runs. “I really appreciate how everybody’s come together so far, […] The post BIA launches new website spotlighting Missing and Murdered Indigenous people cases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks

The U.S. House following a vitriolic debate passed a bill along party lines Tuesday night to create a State Department office that would counter Islamophobia worldwide. Democrats said a conflict much closer to home showed the need to confront anti-Muslim bigotry. The bill sponsored by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), picked up momentum after Colorado Republican […] The post U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

1K+
Followers
530
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy