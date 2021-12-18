ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell Carter leaves game with leg injury

By HoopsHype
 5 days ago
Cody Taylor: Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a right lower leg injury in the second quarter. He is out for the remainder of the game and will undergo further evaluation.

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jamahl Mosley says Wendell Carter Jr. will travel with the team to Brooklyn.

Added that he’ll be evaluated in the morning. – 9:26 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. exits game vs. Heat with right leg injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…8:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Last thing the Orlando Magic needed:

Wendell Carter Jr. is OUT for the rest of the game following a right lower leg injury. He’ll undergo further evaluation for the injury. – 8:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Magic: F/C Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a right lower leg injury with 11:18 left in the second quarter tonight vs. Miami. Carter Jr. is out for the remainder of the game and will undergo further evaluation. – 8:20 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a right lower leg injury in the second quarter. He is out for the remainder of the game and will undergo further evaluation. – 8:19 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

The Orlando Magic have ruled Wendell Carter Jr. out vs. the Heat with a “right lower leg injury”.

Team says he’ll undergo further evaluation. – 8:19 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Here’s the play Wendell Carter Jr. got hurt one.

No update on his status yet. pic.twitter.com/fVCe6Mg1287:57 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

man, I dunno what’s going on with Wendell Carter Jr.’s knee. Obviously you hope it’s just a bruise, nothing structural, but that didn’t look good on the replay. – 7:48 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Wendell Carter Jr. being helped off the court after he appeared to bang knees with Max Strus. – 7:42 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Wendell Carter Jr. is down on the court holding his right knee. He just got back up and needs assistance back to the locker room. He looked to bang knees on the last play. – 7:41 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Wendell Carter Jr. is down on the floor holding his right knee. – 7:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Magic starting Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr. and Robin Lopez tonight vs. Heat. Four of Orlando’s 10 available players were signed today from the G League.

Heat also expected to have 10 available players today. – 6:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Magic tonight to start: Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr., Robin Lopez vs. Heat. Of five remaining available players, four were signed today out of G League. – 6:00 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic will start Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez and Wendell Carter Jr. tonight vs. the Heat. – 5:51 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The @Orlando Magic will start Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr., and Robin Lopez against the @Miami Heat. – 5:51 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

The 5 Magic players not listed on the team’s injury report? Mychal Mulder, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr. and Robin Lopez.

Magic could apply for hardship exception & sign players from the Lakeland Magic to 10-day contracts.

Story: https://t.co/WYFAdfSR3a pic.twitter.com/ke2hvLIc7U12:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsZMh_0dQAJkxx00

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

To sum up, the Magic have only 8 players available tonight vs. the Heat:

G: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Mychal Mulder

C: Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Robin Lopez

F: Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner

Anthony (ankle), Harris (hamstring) and Bamba (ankle) are questionable. – 12:12 PM

