Wendell Carter leaves game with leg injury
Cody Taylor: Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a right lower leg injury in the second quarter. He is out for the remainder of the game and will undergo further evaluation.
Source: Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley says Wendell Carter Jr. will travel with the team to Brooklyn.
Added that he’ll be evaluated in the morning. – 9:26 PM
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. exits game vs. Heat with right leg injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 8:35 PM
Last thing the Orlando Magic needed:
Wendell Carter Jr. is OUT for the rest of the game following a right lower leg injury. He’ll undergo further evaluation for the injury. – 8:20 PM
The Orlando Magic have ruled Wendell Carter Jr. out vs. the Heat with a “right lower leg injury”.
Team says he’ll undergo further evaluation. – 8:19 PM
Here’s the play Wendell Carter Jr. got hurt one.
No update on his status yet. pic.twitter.com/fVCe6Mg128 – 7:57 PM
man, I dunno what’s going on with Wendell Carter Jr.’s knee. Obviously you hope it’s just a bruise, nothing structural, but that didn’t look good on the replay. – 7:48 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. being helped off the court after he appeared to bang knees with Max Strus. – 7:42 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. is down on the court holding his right knee. He just got back up and needs assistance back to the locker room. He looked to bang knees on the last play. – 7:41 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. is down on the floor holding his right knee. – 7:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Magic starting Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr. and Robin Lopez tonight vs. Heat. Four of Orlando’s 10 available players were signed today from the G League.
Heat also expected to have 10 available players today. – 6:01 PM
Magic tonight to start: Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr., Robin Lopez vs. Heat. Of five remaining available players, four were signed today out of G League. – 6:00 PM
The Magic will start Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez and Wendell Carter Jr. tonight vs. the Heat. – 5:51 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr., and Robin Lopez against the @Miami Heat. – 5:51 PM
The 5 Magic players not listed on the team’s injury report? Mychal Mulder, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr. and Robin Lopez.
Magic could apply for hardship exception & sign players from the Lakeland Magic to 10-day contracts.
Story: https://t.co/WYFAdfSR3a pic.twitter.com/ke2hvLIc7U – 12:59 PM
To sum up, the Magic have only 8 players available tonight vs. the Heat:
G: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Mychal Mulder
C: Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Robin Lopez
F: Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner
Anthony (ankle), Harris (hamstring) and Bamba (ankle) are questionable. – 12:12 PM
