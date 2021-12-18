Wendell Carter leaves game with leg injury

Cody Taylor: Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a right lower leg injury in the second quarter. He is out for the remainder of the game and will undergo further evaluation.

Source: Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jamahl Mosley says Wendell Carter Jr. will travel with the team to Brooklyn.

Added that he’ll be evaluated in the morning. – 9:26 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. exits game vs. Heat with right leg injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 8:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Last thing the Orlando Magic needed:

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a right lower leg injury in the second quarter. He is out for the remainder of the game and will undergo further evaluation. – 8:19 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

The Orlando Magic have ruled Wendell Carter Jr. out vs. the Heat with a “right lower leg injury”.

Team says he’ll undergo further evaluation. – 8:19 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Here’s the play Wendell Carter Jr. got hurt one.

No update on his status yet. pic.twitter.com/fVCe6Mg128 – 7:57 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

man, I dunno what’s going on with Wendell Carter Jr.’s knee. Obviously you hope it’s just a bruise, nothing structural, but that didn’t look good on the replay. – 7:48 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Wendell Carter Jr. being helped off the court after he appeared to bang knees with Max Strus. – 7:42 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Wendell Carter Jr. is down on the court holding his right knee. He just got back up and needs assistance back to the locker room. He looked to bang knees on the last play. – 7:41 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat also expected to have 10 available players today. – 6:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The @Orlando Magic will start Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr., and Robin Lopez against the @Miami Heat. – 5:51 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

The 5 Magic players not listed on the team’s injury report? Mychal Mulder, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr. and Robin Lopez.

Magic could apply for hardship exception & sign players from the Lakeland Magic to 10-day contracts.

Story: https://t.co/WYFAdfSR3a pic.twitter.com/ke2hvLIc7U – 12:59 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

To sum up, the Magic have only 8 players available tonight vs. the Heat:

G: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Mychal Mulder

C: Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Robin Lopez

F: Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner

Anthony (ankle), Harris (hamstring) and Bamba (ankle) are questionable. – 12:12 PM