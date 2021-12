The Denver Broncos (7-7), coming off of a crushing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6), will face the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) in Week 16. Following their victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, the Raiders moved to 7-7 on the season and kept their slim playoff hopes alive. Now having the same record as the Broncos, the game between the teams in Week 16 basically amounts to a playoff elimination game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO