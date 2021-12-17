ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Letter: Thank a senior care worker

Cumberland County Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many of us are celebrating the holidays with our families, please take a moment to thank the many dedicated and brave workers at Pennsylvania’s senior...

cumberlink.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
beverlypress.com

Innovation drives strategies for senior care

Patricia Will, founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living, has provided insights into how the senior living industry is evolving in 2022 to meet the changing needs of aging adults. A combination of innovation, excellent clinical care and hospitality, continuous investment in research, collaboration with academic partnerships and state-of-the-art...
HEALTH SERVICES
Mercury

Letter to the Editor: Thank those who take care of our most vulnerable

While many of us are celebrating the holidays with our families, please take a moment to thank the many dedicated and brave workers at Pennsylvania’s senior care facilities, including nursing homes. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, nursing homes have been Ground Zero for the virus. What may surprise some is that the pandemic remains a very real risk to nursing home residents and workers.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
WCAX

How kids are using art to thank health care workers at a Vermont hospital

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids across Rutland County are reminding health care workers at the Rutland Regional Medical Center they are loved. Twelve schools in Rutland County, primarily elementary-aged students, used stars and hearts to thank health care workers for all they have done. “It really shines the light that’s...
VERMONT STATE
The Guardian

Senior Advice, Support & Guidance Worker

Do you have recent experience of providing specialist housing advice and working with people with multiple disadvantages? Then join Shelter as a Senior Advice, Support & Guidance Worker – Housing and help ensure our clients get the support they need. About Shelter. A home is a fundamental human need,...
HOMELESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Patients with do-not-resuscitate orders receive less care

TEXAS — Patients with do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders have higher death rates for unrelated illnesses because health care providers give less care, according to numbers from the American Heart Association, Harvard Medical School, and others. An e7Health study analyzed data from 10 institutions and found hospitals administer fewer blood tests, IVs and routine procedures that extend lives to people who have signed a DNR order.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Care
darientimes.com

Letter to the Editor: At Home In Darien thanks leaf-raking crews for 259 total hours helping seniors

At Home In Darien would like to thank the many volunteer groups and families who participated in the fall leaf-raking program: the St. Thomas More Youth Group of Darien; Darien YMCA Adventure Guides and Princesses; the Church of Latter Day Saints Youth Darien Ward; Community Fund of Darien’s Thriving Youth Task Force; Ice Cats; Jr. Whalers Hockey Team; the Hopper, Wheeler, Ventker and Vicente families; and Grace Liu.
DARIEN, CT
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: I hold all health care workers with the highest regard

I hold all health workers with the highest regard. Maarten Meinders’ letter published in Friday’s Summit Daily seems to imply, in his concluding paragraph, that I have called doctors looney. I hold all health workers with the highest esteem. The arduous regimen all of them pursue requires immense determination and persistence to complete. Further, the oath they take in order to practice is a serious one to “do no harm.” So, Meinders, if I have misinterpreted your concluding implication, my apologies to you.
Niles Daily Star

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A thanks to the community

On behalf of Helping Hands of Cass County, we cannot close out 2021 without celebrating the generosity of our community. This year, we served more people than ever, providing food and clothing to elderly, school children, foster children, disabled and those struggling financially — even while we spent tens of thousands to replace our roof. We did not have to cut services because of the generous support of our regular community partners, including St. Ann’s, Pleasant View, Penn Friends, the Edward Lowe Foundation, the Diamond Lake Association and too many individuals and groups to list. A great boost came from The Power of 100 – Women Who Care, a group of women who meet quarterly to support local nonprofits, the Pokagon Fund, MEC, and the new business in town, Sunset Coast. Thanks to all of you, we look forward to serving those in need for years to come.
CASS COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
Democrat-Herald

Letter: Thanks in advance for your answers

I have two questions to ask the Democrat-Herald readers:. A. How many people do you personally know who have been seriously harmed (not just a fever or feeling sick for a couple of days) by taking the COVID-19 vaccine?. B: How many people do you personally know who have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virginia Mercury

Home care is a lifeline for people with disabilities. Congress has to find a way to invest in it.

By Steve Grammer In high school, while my classmates were away on college visits, I toured nursing homes. Even though I was just 18, I was informed that I would soon be living in one. It was true: Barely into my 20s, I was moved to a nursing home where my roommates were elderly Alzheimer […] The post Home care is a lifeline for people with disabilities. Congress has to find a way to invest in it. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Conversation U.S.

During a COVID-19 surge, ‘crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices and impossible ethical decisions for hospital staff

The Conversation is running a series of dispatches from clinicians and researchers operating on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. You can find all of the stories here. As the omicron variant brings a new wave of uncertainty and fear, I can’t help reflecting back to March 2020, when people in health care across the U.S. watched in horror as COVID-19 swamped New York City. Hospitals were overflowing with sick and dying patients, while ventilators and personal protective equipment were in short supply. Patients sat for hours or days in ambulances and hallways, waiting for a hospital bed to open...
HEALTH SERVICES
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy