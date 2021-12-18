ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEdi2_0dQAJC9N00

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and ANDREW DeMILLO

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead.

The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.

The rule from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect Jan. 4. With Friday’s ruling, it’s not clear when the requirement may be put in place.

Republican-led states joined with conservative groups, business associations and some individual businesses to push back against the requirement as soon as OSHA published the rules in early November. They argued that OSHA was not authorized to make the emergency rule.

The case was consolidated before the Cincinnati-based 6th circuit, which is dominated by Republican-appointed judges. Of the two ruling in favor of the OSHA mandate, one was appointed by a Democratic president and the other by a Republican. The dissenting judge was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

“Given OSHA’s clear and exercised authority to regulate viruses, OSHA necessarily has the authority to regulate infectious diseases that are not unique to the workplace,” Judge Julia Smith Gibbons wrote in her majority opinion.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block the order.

“The Sixth Circuit’s decision is extremely disappointing for Arkansans because it will force them to get the shot or lose their jobs,” she said.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who also is chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association, said in a Twitter message Friday that he was confident the mandate could be stopped.

The vaccine requirement would apply to companies with 100 or more employees and would cover about 84 million workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated would have to wear masks and be subject to weekly tests for the coronavirus. There would be exceptions for those who work outdoors or only at home.

The post Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
KOLR10 News

Biden pledges 500M free virus tests to counter omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts. In remarks Tuesday at the White House, Biden detailed major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, his hand forced by […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Arkansas Attorney General#Republican#Democratic#The U S Supreme Court#Arkansans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. McCarthy plans to start 7 investigations into Biden admin if GOP retakes House in 2022: Report

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy