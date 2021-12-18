ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Not likely against Falcons

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Al-Shaair (elbow) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

atlantanews.net

Morning Shanahan Shares Updates on Mitchell, Al-Shaair, Moseley

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 21. New and Notable Updates on Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Emmanuel Moseley ahead of TNF. This week, the 49ers will be cramming six days worth of preparation into under four as the team sets its sights on their Thursday night road matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Some of the prep is also dependent on who will and will not be available in San Francisco's short turnaround.
knbr.com

John Lynch provides updates on Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair on KNBR

With a Thursday game ahead, returns from injuries seem far less likely than on a normal week. Two of the 49ers’ key players this season, Elijah Mitchell and Azeez Al-Shaair, were out this weekend, but could have a chance to play against the Titans on Thursday. Mitchell, who cleared...
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Chiefs players returned to practice on Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting some good news about their roster ahead of the Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Several Chiefs players who had been absent for a variety of reasons ranging from COVID-19 to personal to injury-related returned for the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope spotted four players returning to practice, all of whom hadn’t practiced when the team last took the field for practice over a week ago. Those players included WR Josh Gordon, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB L’Jarius Sneed and rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Urban Meyer Comments

Jimmy Johnson isn’t blaming Urban Meyer nearly as much as some other fans and media are. Meyer got fired by Jacksonville last week after a 2-11 start to the season, plus a whole lot of drama as well. There were multiple reports that came out about Meyer’s locker room...
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
CBS Sports

49ers vs. Titans odds, spread, line: Thursday Night Football picks, prediction from NFL model on 133-96 roll

The San Francisco 49ers (8-6) and Tennessee Titans (9-5) will battle it out under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16. The 49ers have found their groove lately and are on a two-game winning streak. Last week, they defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 31-13. The Titans couldn't pull out a road victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, falling 19-13.
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
