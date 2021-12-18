ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mark Davis Upset With NFL’s Decision to Move Raiders’ Game vs. Browns

By Matt Lombardi
 5 days ago
With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the NFL, the league was forced to make changes on Friday. In total, three games originally scheduled for this weekend were pushed to early next week.

One of those games is the Raiders’ matchup with Browns, which was moved to Monday after Cleveland suffered from an outbreak. On Friday, Raiders owner Mark Davis made his stance clear league's decision.

Speaking with ESPN's Pablo Gutierrez, Davis suggested that the Raiders are now facing a “competitive disadvantage” by having to play Monday night and then have a short week before their next game against the Broncos next Sunday.

Davis also suggested the NFL could make right by having Cleveland travel to Las Vegas instead of forcing his squad to make the trip. He noted that the Raiders weren't given the same courtesy when his team was facing a similar issue a year ago.

All in all, the NFL moved three games—Raiders vs. Browns was moved to Monday at 5 p.m. ET, and Washington Football Team vs. Eagles as well as Seahawks vs. Rams were both moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. When you include the originally scheduled Monday Night game, there will be four NFL games early next week.

