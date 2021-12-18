ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Hayward: We Have A Lot Of Fighters And Depth On This Team

Hornets Forward Gordon Hayward joined Kyle Bailey on Friday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he recapped his 41 point performance against the Spurs on Wednesday, and what he learned most about this team while being short-handed throughout most of the last 2 weeks.

Kyle first asked Gordon about how grueling this season has been so far for him as Gordon told Kyle that this has been the hardest start to a season for him with being on the road so much saying it doesn’t get you in a groove and you can’t put up as many shots as you could when you are home, but Gordon did point out that it should make things easier in the second half of the year when they play 28 out of their last 41 games at home.

Source: Charlotte Hornets / Radio One Digital

Gordon then looked at what he learned most about this team throughout the last 2 weeks with multiple players being stuck in Health and Safety Protocols as he told Kyle:

“It was a weird stretch of games, but with COVID you have to learn to just go with the flow no matter what. I think we learned that we have a lot of fighters and a lot of depth on this team.”

Gordon also looked at some of the guys that have taken a step up this year with Miles Bridges being chief among them as he told Kyle that Miles built off the momentum he had ended last year and improved and with him finding a more consistent 3 is making him more dangerous to defend.

When it came to where the Hornets could improve Gordon noted that defense is a place where that can happen and one of the ways that he thinks could lead to an improvement is if they get better at transition D then it will make things a lot easier as a whole.

