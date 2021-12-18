ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta Air Lines Doubles Down On Drive For Premium Revenue

By Jay Singh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a difficult two years for Delta Air Lines. As traffic all but disappeared, Delta entered crisis mode and worked to make it through the crisis. As it worked to manage near-term capacity, several trends became apparent. Premium cabin bookings and revenue started to come back strong, and that...

Las Vegas Herald

A Comprehensive Study Exploring Airline A-La-Carte Services Market | Key Players Lufthansa, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, AIR FRANCE KLM

Airline A-La-Carte Services Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Airline A-La-Carte Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are American Airlines, AIR FRANCE KLM, Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa, Southwest Airlines, United Continental Holdings, Finnair.
Delta Air Lines Asks CDC To Reduce Isolation Period

Delta Air Lines has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to consider reducing the mandatory isolation period for fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19. The airline wants to see the policy change from ten days to five days. The reason for this is simple: Delta is trying to avoid an operational meltdown.
Delta Air Lines’ Panama City Expansion

MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) launched new flights to Panama City (PTY) earlier this week. The airline inaugurated 3 routes from different US airports: New York (JFK), Orlando (MCO), and Los Angeles (LAX). The airline also added capacity on its flight from Atlanta (ATL). This expansion shows that...
Delta Air Lines Takes A Flexible Approach To Europe In 2022

Delta Air Lines is not straying from the pack with its confidence that Europe will be one of the strongest long-haul international markets next year. However, with some of the recent headlines and changes to travel policies in Europe, the overall environment has reminded the industry that the path out of the crisis is not linear and that there will be some uncertainty. Speaking on the strategy this week to investors, Delta Air Lines executives indicated they would be watching the market closely and making adjustments where possible.
Delta Air Lines to charter U.S. Olympians to Beijing

ATLANTA - The U.S. Olympic team's airline partner will charter a flight from Los Angeles to Beijing to bring about half the American athletes to the Winter Olympics. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said Friday that the federation had reached a deal with Delta Air Lines to bring between 80 and 100 Olympians straight to Beijing at the end of January.
Delta Air Lines profits soar but still below pre-pandemic levels

The S&P 500 rebounded from early-week softness after the Federal Reserve said it will ramp up its asset purchase tapering. On Wednesday, the Fed announced no change to interest rates but said it will be reducing its monthly Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities asset purchases by $30 billion per month. The Fed also updated its economic projections and is now anticipating three interest rate hikes in 2022.
Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in Q4

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in the fourth quarter with travel during the holiday season heating up. The company said Thursday that it now foresees an adjusted profit of approximately $200 million in the final quarter of the year. In October Delta cautioned that it expected a “modest” loss in the fourth quarter due to rising fuel prices.
Delta Air Lines CEO defends mask-wearing on airplanes

ATLANTA — The CEO of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said masks are important in the fight against COVID-19. Ed Bastian told CNBC that he believes masks will be important for some time. The comments come after Southwest Airlines’ CEO told senators at a hearing that masks are not necessary.
Delta Air Lines Unveils New Team USA Livery

Delta Air Lines unveiled its newest Team USA aircraft livery on Friday, celebrating the carrier’s commitment to connect athletes with their dreams as the official airline of Team USA. The Team USA-inspired A330-900 celebrates Delta’s new eight-year partnership with Team USA, which runs through the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic...
Optimism In Estee Lauder Stock A Trigger For Delta Air Lines?

The shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) are trading 35% below pre-Covid levels despite stable passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints, largely due to the anticipation of a decline in air travel demand in the near term. However, investors have been optimistic on Estee Lauder stock (NYSE: EL), a cosmetic company with a widespread global presence and sales depending on travel retail demand. This year, Estee Lauder stock has gained a large 38% majorly assisted by historic growth numbers in travel retail and online sales channels, which together contribute around 40% of net sales. While both companies are from different industries, in this article Trefis highlights the similarities in financial metrics including the historical growth numbers, profitability, and risk. Does the uptick in EL stock indicate an upcoming surge in air travel? We compare the historical trends in revenues, margins, and valuation multiple of both companies in an interactive dashboard analysis, Delta Air Lines vs. Estee Lauder – parts of which are highlighted below.
Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
Delta Air Lines expects profit in 2022, sees limited hit from Omicron

(Reuters) -Delta Air Lines Inc said on Thursday it expects to post an annual profit in 2022, as strong domestic holiday bookings helped power its fourth quarter earnings despite fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant. The U.S. airline, however, said Omicron had slowed international bookings as many countries imposed new...
Daily Memo: Delta Air Lines Doubles Down On Equity Stake Strategy; Is It Wise?

Delta Air Lines on Dec. 13 announced a reinvestment of $1.2 billion into three struggling partner airlines: Aeromexico, LATAM and Virgin Atlantic. The moves make clear the drawbacks of Atlanta-based Delta’s strategy of acquiring minority stakes in long-haul carriers around the world. While the... Subscription Required. Daily Memo: Delta...
GM Head Of Innovation Pamela Fletcher Leaving For Delta Air Lines

The engineer who led the team that launched the Chevrolet Bolt EV and much of General Motors’ transition to the EV era has left the company for Delta Air Lines. The move was confirmed by Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a December 15 letter to employees announcing Fletcher will become Delta’s chief sustainability officer on February 1, 2022.
Delta Air Lines Set to Welcome a Chief Sustainability Officer in 2022

Delta will welcome a Chief Sustainability Officer in 2022, continuing its commitment to build a sustainable future for air travel. Pamela Fletcher will join Delta as Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer and will join the Delta Leadership Committee as the airline industry’s only C-Suite level CSO, CEO Ed Bastian said in a letter to employees.
Delta Air Lines Reorganizes Its International Airline Ownership

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is spending US$1.2 billion to increase equity stakes in three major international airlines. LATAM, Aeromexico, and Virgin Atlantic have pre-existing relationships with Delta, but those relationships are in for a significant upgrade, with hundreds of millions of dollars now coming their way. Delta is targeting a...
Delta Air Lines Just Dropped 3 Cities and 7 Routes

Living in a small city is hard enough, especially when it comes to getting out. Delta is making it that much more difficult for travelers to escape their tiny towns, moving out of three cities in the United States and cutting seven routes. The move comes amid major changes for the airline.
Delta Air Lines Expands Investment in Partner Carriers

Delta Air Lines announced plans to expand its investment in partner airlines Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico and LATAM. The investments are expected to bolster Delta’s global platform through an enhanced network, seamless connectivity and business growth for the carrier, its employees and partners. New Executive Order Allows Online Passport Renewals,...
