Availability for awards travel is higher than normal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to fly somewhere for the upcoming holiday, be prepared for long lines and wait times.
Miami International Airport is expecting record-high passenger traffic during its 17-day winter travel period from Tuesday, December 21 through Thursday, January 6, with a total of 2.6 million passengers projected.
That’s roughly about 156,000 travelers per day, a six-percent increase over the same period in 2019.
The busiest days are expected to be January 2 and 3, when more than 165,000 passengers are projected on each day.
With so many people traveling, MIA has a few tips for those heading out.
First, at...
