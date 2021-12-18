ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Availability for awards travel is higher than normal

By April Hettinger, Mercedes Martinez
kyma.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Exchanging credit card points is much easier making it...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Holiday travel rush

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - According to this CNN report, many American are already starting their air travels ahead of the holiday season. United Airlines believes this week will be the busiest week of the year. More people are expected to travel more than they did on Thanksgiving.
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Comment: Travel’s new normal is uncertainty

The industry must find a way to work around this unpleasant reality, says Steve Endacott. Like many in the travel sector, I had hoped the worst of Covid-19 disruption was behind us and we could look forward to a strong summer 2022. But then Omicron came along. Only time will...
TRAVEL
KGET

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Kyma#Kecy Cbs
New York Post

Why passengers are paying to board flights last instead of first

Passengers are paying extra to board flights last, despite people often rushing to be the first onto the plane. A travel expert has revealed they could be VIP travelers. Gilbert Ott, who runs the God Save The Points blog, said celebrities and A-listers often prefer to board last. He asked...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Lassen County News

Travelers — beware of winter weather, especially at higher elevations

Are you wishing for a white Christmas in Susanville this year? Well, your wish just might come true. According to AccuWeather, a series of Pacific winter storms will bring periods of stormy weather to much of California and Nevada this week — especially in the higher elevations in mountainous areas.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Travel Weekly

Travel Weekly Globe Travel Awards postponed to March 2022

The Travel Weekly Globe Travel Awards have been postponed from January until March 15, 2022 due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Globe Travel Awards, recognised as the Oscars of the travel industry, have given travel sellers the opportunity to recognise and reward their favoured suppliers for more than 40 years. The 2022 ceremony was due to take place at London’s Grosvenor House hotel on January 13, marking a return for the industry’s top accolades after the 2021 awards were unable to take place due to lockdown measures.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

Tips For Airline Travel This Holiday Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s crunch time for Christmas travel. The TSA has already had four consecutive days of screening more than 2 million passengers. And the airports are only expected to get busier throughout the week as holiday air travel reaches near pre-pandemic levels. So Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the busiest days for air travel this week. And the TSA wants passengers to arrive at least two hours early. Travelers could run into problems finding parking or even returning their rental car. Lines at check-in are expected to be long. And then over at security checkpoint is the...
TRAVEL
kyma.com

Thailand suspends shortened quarantine for travelers

BANGKOK, Thai. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Thailand's government recently announced a suspension of a scheme for vaccinated travelers to enter the country without a long quarantine. The Test & Go program will be discontinued on Wednesday and have travelers go through a hotel quarantine for at least seven days. Before being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyma.com

2M screened by TSA for fifth day in a row

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Reports say the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has screen more than two million people for the fifth day in a row. This report follows the holiday travel rush near Christmas as more are expected to enter airports through the first week of January. The TSA is...
LIFESTYLE
msj.edu

2021 Mount News Issue: "Climbing Higher" is Now Available

The 2021 Mount News Issue: "Climbing Higher" is Now Available online. The 2021 issue of Mount News: "Climbing Higher" is now available for online viewing. Print copies will deliver over the next week. This issue is packed with stories from the Mount Community—students, alumni, exciting initiatives, and a new faculty bookshelf.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Miami

Miami International Airport Has Tips As Holiday Travel Heats Up

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to fly somewhere for the upcoming holiday, be prepared for long lines and wait times. Miami International Airport is expecting record-high passenger traffic during its 17-day winter travel period from Tuesday, December 21 through Thursday, January 6, with a total of 2.6 million passengers projected. That’s roughly about 156,000 travelers per day, a six-percent increase over the same period in 2019. The busiest days are expected to be January 2 and 3, when more than 165,000 passengers are projected on each day. With so many people traveling, MIA has a few tips for those heading out. First, at...
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Comet Leonard: How to See 2021’s Brightest Comet This Weekend

The skies will be alive with lights this month. We’re not just talking about the growing number of UFO sightings around the world, either. There will also be several explainable aerial phenomena in the coming days. For instance, several asteroids of varying sizes will zip by Earth this month. Unfortunately, some of those will be hard to see. Luckily for stargazers, December will see the arrival of Comet Leonard, the brightest and most-visible comet of the year.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy