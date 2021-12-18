ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Movies, Music, and Meals! Celebrate the Holidays around OKC

By Brett Fieldcamp
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCrHn_0dQAFwsv00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — Maybe it’s because we were all stuck inside and sheltering in place this time last year, or maybe it’s because the weather has consistently been closer to a warm Spring than to the usual Winter, but Oklahoma City is jumping this holiday season with a slew of events and activities primed to get us all out of our houses and back into the spirit.

To help you plan your moments of fun and leisure between the shopping and year-end stresses, we’ve put together a handy daily guide to holiday hotspots around OKC, featuring some of our favorite places from throughout the year.

“White Christmas” – Rodeo Cinema Stockyards – December 18th & 19th

The inimitable Christmas classic, starring two of the most ubiquitous seasonal singers in history, will be gracing the Rodeo screen on back-to-back nights. It’s a classic for a reason, and one that still draws crowds both young and old for its tale of unexpected friends and unforeseen detours in the name of love and holiday help.

Better yet, these are billed as “sing-a-long” screenings, so feel free to let loose and belt it out to drive the winter blues away (and remember, Rodeo offers both alcohol and coffee to help get you in that crooning mood.)

“Santa’s Slay” – Rodeo Cinema Film Row – December 18th

If nostalgic holiday sing-a-longs aren’t your kind of fun, maybe what you need is a bloody, Christmas-themed slasher of the absolute craziest and most ridiculous variety. Rodeo’s comfortable, intimate Film Row location has you covered with 2005’s “Santa’s Slay,” starring none other than WWE’s Bill Goldberg as a not-so-jolly St. Nick.

See, it turns out that Santa Claus is actually the son of the devil and he lost a bet to an angel that forced him to give gifts to children for 1000 years. Now his duty is fulfilled and he’s making up for lost time with a worldwide Christmas killing spree.

And if all of that isn’t insane enough for you, just wait until you see pro-wrestling Santa beating up on-screen legend James Caan.

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” – Tower Theatre – December 20th

There might be no cast of characters more beloved across all ages than the Muppets, just as there may be no holiday story more widely known and often retold as Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

There are too many movie versions of the story to count, and there are at least three or four that are all classics in their own right, but more than a few writers and critics have made the case that the Muppets version, with all the wacky humor it brings, might actually be the best. It’s difficult for a film to ever effectively capture the wit, whimsy, and wonder of Dickens’ holiday staple, but the Muppets can bring wonder to any story, and any age.

And who could ever ask for a better Scrooge than Michael Caine?

If you have kids, bring them along, get yourself a drink, and make sure this movie is part of their Christmas tradition, and even if you don’t have kids, make it part of yours.

“PB & Jazz” – Ponyboy – December 21st

Maybe you’ve had enough of Christmas movies, or maybe you just need a space to chill, enjoy some cocktails, and unwind in the middle of the holiday rush. Ponyboy has you covered with their December “PB & Jazz” night. It’ll be an evening loaded with the best jazzy renditions of seasonal standards from an unbeatable band led by jazz wunderkind Kendrik McKinney and featuring one of the most awesome and impressive bassists around, Rei Wang.

Special mention of Ponyboy’s current holiday cocktail menu for anyone wanting to take the edge off their December for a night. Who doesn’t love a rich, boozy hot chocolate with their Christmas jazz?

New Year’s Eve – Centre Bistro at OKCMOA – December 31st

We know you’re still just trying to make it through Christmas without ripping your hair out, but it’s not too early to plan for New Year’s Eve, especially when Oklahoma City Museum of Art’s newly unveiled Centre Bistro is hosting an awe-inspiring NYE dinner.

Deviating from the concept’s regular counter-service style, this one-time, five-course celebration has been designed to be worthy of its placement among great works of art, with short rib, sweet onion tart, and pickled shrimp cocktail all making appearances throughout the fixed menu.

Most intriguing, though, is easily the amuse-bouche of “maple cotton candy wrapped fried chicken.” If you’re eager to taste something combining that many delicious words, you’ll have to make reservations for the big night right now.

Check out schedules, pricing, tickets, reservations, and all other info for these events and more at rodeocinema.org, towertheatreokc.com, ponyboyokc.com, and okcmoa.com.

Last Updated December 17, 2021, 7:42 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Movies, Music, and Meals! Celebrate the Holidays around OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Comments / 0

Related
Southlake Style

Here’s The Best Christmas Lights To See This Season

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the Christmas season is upon us. With it comes a host of spectacular Christmas light shows perfect for family outings. If you’re interested in seeing the best lights this season, look no further than these fun events. In the midst of doing your shopping...
DALLAS, TX
nctv17.com

Holiday Movies and Traditions

Holiday movies and traditions are subjects in this week’s Red Zone Quick Hits, along with players’ picks for play of the season. With the holiday season in full swing, senior Jake Beesley and freshman Luke Lehnen were asked if they had a favorite holiday or Christmas-themed movie. Jake...
MOVIES
thepulsepensacola.com

Gallery Night’s December Event “Holiday Movies” Theme Celebrates The Season

Event Focuses on Creative Holiday Shopping and Ugly Christmas Sweaters!. The Gallery Night Pensacola Board of Directors is pleased to announce the December 17 Gallery Night event, presented by Publix. The December theme “Holiday Movies” will be full of holiday cheer and last-minute gifts plus a gift-wrapping station to complete your holiday shopping! Dec. 17 is also “National Ugly Sweater Day”…. So we encourage everyone to come out in their favorite ugly Holiday Sweater – we know you have one!
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Society
KUTV

Celebrate 20 years of holiday music with new book from The Tabernacle Choir

KUTV — Scott Barrick joined Fresh Living with a perfect gift idea for someone on your list!. "Keepsake Christmas Stories: Holiday Favorites as Performed with the Tabernacle Choir" is available in book form, as well as CD and on DVD. To buy the book, CD, or DVD, visit deseretbook.com.
MUSIC
Cape Cod Times

Music, dance, hiking, a movie & a murder: 5 non-holiday things to do Dec. 17-23

See Nantucket-shot ‘Martin Eden’ movie at home The Woods Hole Film Festival will kick off the 2021–2022 season series WHFF Virtual with Jay Craven’s Nantucket-filmed feature “Jack London’s Martin Eden,” offering the movie for viewing from home over four days. Craven will be on hand for a live online Q&A on Saturday. The movie is based on London’s autobiographical novel and tells the 1909 story of a poor, unschooled sailor whose mutual attraction with a young woman...
NANTUCKET, MA
Monterey County Herald

Beth Peerless, Where it’s at: Celebrating winter holidays with local music

We’re deep into the winter holidays now. The cold weather has set in, and we’ve had a doozy of a rainstorm this past week. A more subtle sign is the performing arts theaters have finished their 2021 performance schedules, and from here on out there are pretty much only community holiday events, and small club pre-Christmas parties. And, of course, the Big Bang event, New Year’s Eve. But that’s for another column.
MUSIC
kcstudio.org

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” at MTKC Pro Is a Lively Take on the Classic Holiday Movie

The cast of “A Christmas Story: The Musical” (courtesy of MTKC Pro) After more than a year and a half of virtual theater productions and intimate, socially distanced performances, it is a bit of a shock to the system to find oneself back in a packed auditorium, watching a cast of more than 30 actors sing and dance their hearts out. For those craving the return to big, blockbuster theater, MTKC Pro’s production of A Christmas Story is a fun bit of large-scale, lighthearted holiday spectacle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Caine
Person
James Caan
Person
Charles Dickens
kuaf.com

Tuning In to Music Around Us

From Jazz To Metal, Plenty of Live Music This Weekend. Traci Rae Manos is a sixth-generation Arkansan, a poet, and a songwriter. Her latest album Ozark Daughter, was released in late October. Traci, along with collaborator Ben Bergstrom, recently paid a visit to our Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about the album, and to perform a few songs for us.
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Celebrating a 'Wonderful' 75th anniversary for a classic holiday movie

"It's a Wonderful Life" is a holiday fixture now but that was not true at first. Movie fans did not always think the classic — No. 20 on the American Film Institute's list of the best movies ever made and 75 years old this week — was so wonderful.
MOVIES
capitolbroadcasting.com

CBC Creating Virtual Golden Years Holiday Celebration To Air Around Christmas

The 64th Annual Golden Years Holiday Celebration will be virtual again this year due to COVID and safety restrictions, but Capitol Broadcasting is working on all new performances for a holiday special that will air the day before and after Christmas!. WRAL-TV Anchor/Reporter Brian Shrader will host the 2021 Golden...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Story#A Christmas Carol#Santa Claus#Free Press#Rodeo Cinema Stockyards#Wwe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
TribTown.com

Christmas meals effort celebrating 10 years

As two Seymour businesses celebrate 10 years of their Christmas meals program, they expect to reach another milestone: 2,000 meals. In the first year, around 300 people were served a free hot meal on Christmas Day, and that seemed huge, said Shawn Malone, owner of The Brooklyn Pizza Co. in Seymour.
SEYMOUR, IN
Sonoma Index Tribune

A trinity of music, movies and popcorn

A live musical performance by a band is often punctuated effectively by a stirring rendition of an a capella song. Ever since humans first played and sang songs, it has occasionally been done without instrumental accompaniment, or “a capella.” The term comes from Italian, loosely translated to “in the style of the chapel.” This refers, of course, to the long-held tradition in all world’s religions of having music and song be part of the ceremony held in the place of worship.
RELIGION
Fatherly

Disney+ Just Erased Part of a Classic Christmas Movie, and Fans are Furious

The Muppet Christmas Carol remains the definitive film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel, as it manages to stay true to the source material while infusing some classic Muppet absurdity and heart to make it a bonafide Christmas classic. And as millions sat down to watch the movie this Christmas season, some noticed that Disney+ had made a few subtle changes.
MOVIES
Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
932
Followers
383
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy