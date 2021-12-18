NFL Postpones Seahawks-Rams Game to Tuesday Due to COVID-19

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Sunday's Los Angeles Rams game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium has been postponed to Tuesday by the NFL due to COVID-19 issues, the league announced today.

The league also postponed two other games because of COVID issues, with the Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game scheduled for Saturday moved to Monday, and Sunday's scheduled game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles rescheduled for Tuesday.

Kickoff for the rescheduled Seahawks-Rams game will be 4 p.m. Tuesday.

``We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,'' the NFL announced in a statement.

The Rams have more than 20 players on the league's reserve/COVID list, including such major names as Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rob Havenstein.

On Friday, the team announced that guard Jamil Demby, defensive back Grant Haley, tight end Tyler Higbee and linebacker Justin Lawler were the latest players added to the list.

Vaccinated players can return to the squad if they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must remain isolated for 10 days.

According to the Rams, tickets purchased for the originally scheduled Sunday game will still be honored for Tuesday's game. No refunds will be given, but fans who cannot make it are able to transfer, re-sell or donate their tickets on Account Manager.

Because of weekday rush-hour traffic, the Rams are encouraging fans to arrive at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff to ensure efficient entry. The Pink Zone parking lot will open at 11 a.m., while all other parking lots will open at noon. All stadium gates will open at 2 p.m.

Additionally, new rules announced by the Los Angeles County Department of Health for outdoor mega-events will be effective for the game. All attendees age 5 and older are required to provide proof of full vaccination, a negative COVID antigen test within 24 hours of the event, or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event.

Attendees can get tested on-site at SoFi Stadium at their own expense for $59. Testing will be available near Entry 5 and Entry 9 starting at noon, and may take over 30 minutes for a result.

The coronavirus pandemic is having a wide impact on Southland sports teams, with the UCLA men's basketball team in limbo after Saturday's game against North Carolina was canceled, and the Anaheim Ducks' scheduled game against the Calgary Flames, originally set for Tuesday, postponed Friday by the NHL due to a COVID outbreak among the Flames.