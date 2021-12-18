ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Postpones Seahawks-Rams Game to Tuesday Due to COVID-19

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgLey_0dQAFphq00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Sunday's Los Angeles Rams game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium has been postponed to Tuesday by the NFL due to COVID-19 issues, the league announced today.

The league also postponed two other games because of COVID issues, with the Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game scheduled for Saturday moved to Monday, and Sunday's scheduled game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles rescheduled for Tuesday.

Kickoff for the rescheduled Seahawks-Rams game will be 4 p.m. Tuesday.

``We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,'' the NFL announced in a statement.

The Rams have more than 20 players on the league's reserve/COVID list, including such major names as Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rob Havenstein.

On Friday, the team announced that guard Jamil Demby, defensive back Grant Haley, tight end Tyler Higbee and linebacker Justin Lawler were the latest players added to the list.

Vaccinated players can return to the squad if they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must remain isolated for 10 days.

According to the Rams, tickets purchased for the originally scheduled Sunday game will still be honored for Tuesday's game. No refunds will be given, but fans who cannot make it are able to transfer, re-sell or donate their tickets on Account Manager.

Because of weekday rush-hour traffic, the Rams are encouraging fans to arrive at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff to ensure efficient entry. The Pink Zone parking lot will open at 11 a.m., while all other parking lots will open at noon. All stadium gates will open at 2 p.m.

Additionally, new rules announced by the Los Angeles County Department of Health for outdoor mega-events will be effective for the game. All attendees age 5 and older are required to provide proof of full vaccination, a negative COVID antigen test within 24 hours of the event, or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event.

Attendees can get tested on-site at SoFi Stadium at their own expense for $59. Testing will be available near Entry 5 and Entry 9 starting at noon, and may take over 30 minutes for a result.

The coronavirus pandemic is having a wide impact on Southland sports teams, with the UCLA men's basketball team in limbo after Saturday's game against North Carolina was canceled, and the Anaheim Ducks' scheduled game against the Calgary Flames, originally set for Tuesday, postponed Friday by the NHL due to a COVID outbreak among the Flames.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Grant Haley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Anaheim Ducks#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Covid#Nflpa
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Tyler Lockett News

Russell Wilson could be down one of his favorite weapons in a pivotal divisional game tonight. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, it’s “unlikely” that wide receiver Tyler Lockett will be able to go on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Rams. “Hearing it’s looking unlikely that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Another brutal offensive game and a roster depleted by COVID: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on ‘Monday Night Football’

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears needed all 60 minutes to finally reach the end zone with a score that was too little, too late in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Soldier Field. 1. This was the 31st game, playoffs included, the Bears have played during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m not sure there was a crazier week at Halas Hall, with the possible exception of the ...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy