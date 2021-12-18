ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Jazz

By Mark Barrington
Pounding The Rock
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. After...

www.poundingtherock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pounding The Rock

Dejounte Murray deserves all the attention he’s getting

Dejounte Murray now has the most triple doubles in a season for a Spurs player, and we are not even halfway through the season. How big of an accomplishment is that?. Marilyn Dubinski: Even though triple-doubles have become more common today than they were back during the time of the Spurs’ last triple-double machine (David Robinson), it’s still quite the accomplishment. Before this season he had always played next to ball-dominant players, so he never had a chance to show off his range of skills. The defense and rebounding has always been there, but now that he has the keys to the offense, he has been able to show off his ability to execute and make the correct decision with the ball, as well as his expanded scoring game. It’s a much bigger leap than many saw coming from him, so it’s quite the accomplishment.
NBA
kion546.com

Jazz start fast, pull away late to beat Hornets 112-102

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 112-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Bojan Bogandovic added 23 points for the Jazz, who blew a 22-point lead but finished strong to snap a two-game home losing streak. Donovan Mitchell chipped in 21. LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 21 points and 11 assists before fouling out in the final minute. Miles Bridges added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Rozier chipped in 20 points but the Hornets could not fully overcome another dismal start and dropped their third straight on the road.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Pop is fourteen wins from being crowned “all-time”

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmastime for the San Antonio Spurs! The Spurs pulled off an impressive win in Los Angeles against the Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back (SEGABABA). Last night the Silver & Black took care of business against the —. (highlight/thought)
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Pounding The Rock

The Spurs starters star in big win over the Clippers

The good guys’ starting five got out to a huge lead against the Clippers and never looked back. On a night where the Spurs did not shoot particularly well from deep (32.4%) and only got to the line 6 times, energy and hustle carried them for the game. In what’s becoming routine for Dejounte Murray in his franchise-record 6th triple-double of the season, he led the team with 24 points and stacked the tree with gifts of 14 assists, 12 rebounds, and 4 steals. Jakob Poeltl and Keldon Johnson each had a double-double with Poeltl scoring 17 and grabbing 11 boards while Johnson doubled up with 12 and 12.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

What We Learned from the Spurs win over the Clippers

As is now becoming standard procedure, the Spurs followed up a pretty embarrassing loss by waltzing into a difficult matchup and snagging an impressive victory. What gives? All of us are out here trying to pin down exactly what kind of team this is and they seem intent on tossing out conflicting data points to throw us off the scent. From where I’m sitting, it seems obvious that the Spurs should just commit to the whole “we might be pretty good” thing and then go from there. Simple enough, don’t you think?
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
firstsportz.com

5 NBA Players who could break Stephen Curry’s 3-point record

Now that the league ha crowned a new all-time leader in most threes made in the history of the game, fans are bound to question whether if Stephen Curry’s record will be surpassed in the future. So for comparison sake let us roughly predict Curry’s final number. Right now...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba League Pass#The Game Thread#Hornets#Suns#The Silver And Black#Dem#Nba League Pass Tv#Kens 5
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s son goes viral after adorable moment with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors got back to their winning ways on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Draymond Green dropped a triple-double for the Dubs in their 113-98 victory. However, perhaps the best moment in the game occurred away from the action on the Golden State bench. Warriors star Draymond Green’s son went viral after an adorable moment with Curry and Klay Thompson.
NBA
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy