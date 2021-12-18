ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Appeals court lets Biden administration enforce vaccine rules for large employers

By CNN
KTVZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration scored a significant victory Friday in its court battles to enforce various federal Covid-19 vaccine mandates, with an appeals court ruling that the government can enforce its vaccine-or-testing rule for companies with more than 100 employees. Soon after the order came down, those challenging the mandate...

ktvz.com

