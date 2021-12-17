Texans add G Justin McCray to COVID-19 reserve

The Houston Texans will be without a starting guard when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday 12:00 p.m. Central Time at TIAA Bank Field.

The Texans placed guard Justin McCray on the COVID-19 reserve Friday.

McCray returned to the lineup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14’s 33-13 loss at NRG Stadium. McCray played 81 snaps for the Texans.

On the season, McCray has started six of 11 games that he has been activated.

The disruption to the interior offensive line comes as the Texans have been working to have veterans along the line with McCray at left guard, Justin Britt returning at center, and Lane Taylor at right guard.

The Texans could go with Max Scharping in place of McCray against the Jaguars. Scharping has started in nine of his 13 games active in 2021.