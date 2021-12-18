Oceanic Carbon Reducing Initiatives

New York, NY Aircuity, a leader in creating healthy and sustainable buildings, released new data showing that its clients in the life sciences industry are achieving record-setting levels of energy savings and environmental quality in their critical laboratory spaces and across their portfolios. According to our analysis, more than 50 life sciences organizations are using Aircuity’s platform to save 158,353,872 pounds of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, while simultaneously saving more than one billion (1B) in MBTUs. This does not include the vast success in higher education, healthcare and medical research that is reported separately.
