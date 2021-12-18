Oceanic Carbon Reducing Initiatives

In the 2015 Paris Agreement, nations around the world pledged to limit future global warming to well below 2.0 degrees Celsius, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, only a few tenths of a degree higher than where Earth’s temperature stands now. While the primary action for countries to take is emissions abatement, or the reduction of carbon dioxide release by switching to renewable fuels, energy-efficient power sources and novel approaches to steel and cement production, scientists have made it clear that abatement is not enough. In order to curb the effects of heat-trapping gases, the world needs to innovate technologies and interventions which speed up carbon dioxide removal from the atmosphere.

