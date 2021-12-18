ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

cbs17
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had...

www.cbs17.com

