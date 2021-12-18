ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

COVID-19: First Omicron Case Reported In Montgomery County

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XLvL_0dQAEFKp00
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

The first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Montgomery County, health officials announced Friday.

The person is in their 20s and lives in Whitpain Township, the county health department said in a news release.

It wasn't clear when they tested positive, when they last traveled, or if they were vaccinated.

The department said it is coordinating with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The news has prompted health officials to warn all Montgomery County residents to take precautions, "given the possibility that Omicron may be more transmissible."

“Individuals who are not fully vaccinated remain at higher risk for contracting COVID-19, and for severe illness or death resulting from a COVID infection, than individuals who are vaccinated,” said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

“The best way to protect you and your family from the Omicron variant is to get vaccinated and get a booster dose if you are eligible.”

The County operates four vaccine clinics that administer the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.

To view locations and hours, visit the county's official website.

“Getting vaccinated remains the best protection against COVID-19. Viruses normally mutate over time,” said Dr. Richard Lorraine, Medical Director for the Montgomery County Office of Public Health

“A large pool of unvaccinated individuals enables the virus to continue to spread rapidly, and potentially mutate more rapidly. Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus and slow the emergence of new variants.”

The first case in Pennsylvania involved a man in his 30s from Northwest Philadelphia, officials said on Dec. 3.

The first case in New Jersey was reported hours later, in a fully vaccinated Georgia woman who had recently returned from South Africa, health officials said.

The World Health Organization classified Omicron as a concern on Nov. 26, and the U.S. declared the same on Nov. 30.

The first nationwide case of Omicron was confirmed on Dec. 1 in California after a person returned to San Francisco from a trip to South Africa.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Congressman Tests Positive

A congressman in the Hudson Valley has just announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Antonio Delgado, a Democrat who represents New York's 19th Congressional District, received his positive test result on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to his announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Voice

Free COVID Tests Being Mailed To NJ Residents

Residents of New Jersey can now receive free COVID-19 tests in the mail. The state has partnered with Vault Medical Services to send tests to residents via expedited shipping, the health provider’s website says. To receive a test free of charge, order the test and log in to Vault’s...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Jersey City Mayor Tests Positive For COVID

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor in a tweet said his test came back positive on Wednesday. The Omicron variant was quickly becoming the dominant strain of the virus across the US. Experts say that the booster shot is key in preventing bad Omicron symptoms.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Georgia State
City
California, PA
City
Whitpain Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Montgomery County, PA
Health
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Hospital System In Connecticut Requiring Patients, Visitors Show Proof Of Vaccination

One of Connecticut’s largest hospital systems is changing its visiting policy due to the steep rise of newly reported COVID-19 infections. Yale New Haven Health announced on Wednesday, Dec. 22 that visitors to admitted patients in all its hospitals will have to show proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative PCR test, or else be turned away at the door.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#San Francisco#The U S
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Authorizes Second Antiviral Pill

For the second time in as many days, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of an antiviral pill to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Dec. 23, the FDA approved the use of Merck’s molnupiravir pill for emergency use authorization, a day after officials authorized the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment pill.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Voice

These Are The Best Schools In Cape May County, Website Says

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths. Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its annual list of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

One Dead In Police Incident In Central Pennsylvania

One person is dead following a police incident in central Pennsylvania, according to multiple news media outlets and statements by Pennsylvania state police. State police were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Green Springs Road in Berwick Township on Wednesday morning, according to a release by police.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

CT Woman Admits To Embezzling More Than $446K

A Connecticut woman has admitted to embezzling more than $446,000 from the bank accounts of clients of the company where she worked. New Haven County resident Crystal Klatt, age 36, of Meriden, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to an announcement from Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

4 Banks, 2 Days: Robbery Spree Probed In MoCo, Prince George's

There have been a rash of bank robberies in Maryland with four banks targeted within a matter of two days in Montgomery and Prince George's counties, according to FOX 5 DC. In a bank robbery that happened on Dec. 20 out of Prince George's County police arrested two suspects. Meanwhile, suspects were still at large in the case of two bank robberies out of Montgomery County, both occurred on Dec. 21.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Police Seek Info On Two Bucks Men Missing Since October

Authorities in Bucks County are seeking the public's help in locating two men who have been missing for more than two months.Matthew James Branning, 50, of Sellersville, and Michael Allen Stark, 47, of Royersford, worked together at Enchlor, Inc. in Silverdale Borough and were last seen in the area…
ROYERSFORD, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
180K+
Followers
32K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy