Ross Mortgage Corporation, a full-service residential mortgage lender, hired Laura Rossol as the company's corporate recruiter. As corporate recruiter for Ross Mortgage, Rossol will be tasked with bringing in fresh talent for all branch locations as well as the corporate office. She will manage the vetting and hiring of several roles, including branch managers, loan officers, underwriters, and more. Rossol’s goal is to assist with the expansive growth that Ross Mortgage has experienced over the last five years.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO