After losing someone close to you, certain milestones can be tough. So while the holidays are joyous for many, they may also be a time of sadness. “This time of year can stir up old memories of those we have lost, and it can be a very painful time for many,” explained Michelle Chalfant, a licensed therapist and host of the podcast “The Adult Chair.” “And when someone we love is hurting during a time of celebration, it can be challenging to know how to respond and offer support.”

