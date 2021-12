My dude we are talking SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home below so be warned! As the trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home have already confirmed, Tom Holland's wall-crawler needs the help of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange after his identity is exposed to the world. No problem right? Not so fast, my friend. What the new film reveals however is that Stephen Strange no longer carries that title and the Marvel Cinemaitc Universe has an all-new Sorcerer Supreme. When Peter says something about him having that title, Strange reveals he no longer holds it, noting that due to him having been dusted by The Blip, Wong is now technically the Sorcerer Supreme.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO