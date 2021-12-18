Jimmie Allen to Headline Dramatic Rose Parade Finale

Photo: Getty Images

PASADENA (CNS) - The 133rd Rose Parade -- returning Jan. 1 after being canceled in 2021 because of the pandemic -- will wrap with performances by Grammy nominee Jimmie Allen, TikTok favorite Timothy Fletcher and an appearance by the U.S. Army's Golden Knights, event organizers announced today.

During the grand finale on New Year's Day, four members of the Golden Knights -- the Army's parachute team -- will drop out of the sky and onto the street to do a live football toss from the parade route to the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Their descent will be accompanied by Fletcher, the drummer who has been making waves on Instagram and Tiktok with magical beats.

Following the landing of the Golden Knights, Allen will perform his hit song ``Good Times Roll,'' accompanied by his four-piece band, Rose Parade Dancers, the Mark Keppel Dance Company and the Rose Parade Flag Bearers.

Allen is nominated for a 2022 Best New Artist Grammy and won the Country Music Association's New Artist of the Year award and the Academy of Country Music's New Male Artist of the Year award earlier this year.