A documentary on the $400,000 GoFundMe scam involving Johnny Bobbitt is coming to Hulu

By PATRICIA MADEJ
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — An uplifting Philadelphia holiday story that unraveled and shocked the world is getting its documentary debut. "No Good Deed: A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist," an hourlong documentary on the $400,000 GoFundMe scam involving a homeless veteran, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., and a couple, Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico, will premiere on...

www.miamiherald.com

