ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) wants the public to be aware of the 286 new laws scheduled to take effect on New Year’s Day. Of the nearly 300 new laws, one that has received a lot of praise is the law co-sponsored by Rep. Elik which reduces trailer license plate fees from currently $118 to $36 effective January 1. According to Rep. Amy Elik, “my office received hundreds of e-mails and phone calls from constituents complaining about the high fees to obtain and renew their annual trailer license plate. After a lot of discussion with my colleagues, we reached a bipartisan agreement and successfully reduced the fees.”

