Details on New Snow White Movie

 6 days ago

Production on the new Snow White movie has yet to begun, and anticipates to start in 2022. We do...

Inside the Magic

Disney Makes Changes to ‘Snow White’ After Facing Backlash

Disney is expected to make some major changes to its oldest princess. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) was one of the first major motion films produced by Walt Disney Pictures, and its popularity is still high today. After 85 years, the film is getting a live-action remake, but we shouldn’t expect the plot to be the same.
digitalspy.com

West Side Story star teases a different Snow White in new Disney movie

West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler will breathe life into a different kind of Snow White for Disney's upcoming live-actioner. Her casting as the iconic princess was announced back in June, and while catching up with BuzzFeed to promote her aforementioned Steven Spielberg project, she was quizzed on her hopes for the new Snow White.
myleaderpaper.com

James Cameron reveals details of unmade Spider-Man movie

James Cameron has revealed his vision for his unmade Spider-Man vision. The 'Titanic' director had been interested in bringing the web-slinging superhero to the big screen prior to the beginning of Sam Raimi's trilogy in 2002 and explained that his story would have featured a very different Peter Parker had he managed to obtain the rights.
liveforlivemusic.com

Goose Details ‘Shenanigans Nite Club: The Movie’ With New Trailer [Watch]

Goose has detailed its forthcoming film, Shenanigans Nite Club: The Movie, with a new trailer posted to the band’s YouTube page. Shenanigans Nite Club: The Movie will be available to stream via Flymachine on December 23rd–26th. Directed by Will Thresher, the new film will feature all five members...
Deadline

‘Space Jam’ & ‘The Mindy Project’ Actress Xosha Roquemore Joins Comedy ‘Charlie In The Pandemic’, Pic Underway In Hamptons

EXCLUSIVE: Space Jam: A New Legacy actress Xosha Roquemore has joined comedy Charlie In The Pandemic, which is now filming in the Hamptons. Roquemore joins Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Dylan Penn (Flag Day). Also joining is newcomer Peter Dager, a graduate of Miami’s New World School Of The Arts, whose alums include Lulu Wang, Andrea Burns and Cote de Pablo. In Charlie In The Pandemic, the Covid bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all. Xavier Manrique (Chronically Metropolitan) and his Blind Bulldog Films has teamed up with Jason Dubin’s (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is exec-producing. Manrique is directing a script penned by Schutt (Outer Banks). The film is shooting in New York City and the Hamptons. Roquemore is also known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.
TVOvermind

Four Classic Snowed-in Movies

As the days get shorter, we often find ourselves more homebound than during the spring and summer months. This provides the opportunity to curl up and enjoy some movies that make you really appreciate not having to scavenge for food and build fires for warmth. There is a certain comfort in begin exempt from the struggles witnessed in TV and movies, whether you like eating a pint of ice cream while watching The Biggest Loser or watching Liam Neeson fight off wolves in the Alaskan wilderness while you are in front of a roaring fireplace, television is recognized as a luxury once again in those moments. Some winter films are technically better than others, but there is a short list of films involving the wretched winter months that truly make the viewers of each film feel a bit warmer than the poor saps they are watching on the screen.
Sioux City Journal

New Movies

'THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS' (Rated R for violence and some language) Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more.
Variety

Claire van Kampen: Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’ Is ‘Beautiful, Haunting’ Work

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Claire van Kempen pens a tribute to “Passing” (screenplay by Rebecca Hall; based on the novel by Nella Larson) It’s one of those titles that both connects time and creates change: Passing the baton, passing as someone you are not, or someone else whom you aspire to be. This beautiful, haunting work, a debut film from writer-director Rebecca Hall, is comparable to visiting a cave full of glistening stalactites and stalagmites which have grown twistingly in the dark; the further you journey into the mountain, holding your light to the rockface, the more you see, layer upon...
Variety

How Janusz Kamiński Used Light and Shadows to Create Drama in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg and cinematographer Janusz Kamiński first collaborated in 1993 on “Schindler’s List,” and since then, Kamiński has been Spielberg’s go-to cinematographer. “He’s got tremendous visual flair,” Kamiński tells Variety. “He’s very good with blocking scenes. There’s a great operator, Mitch Dubin, who has been also been in the mix for over 17 films. I’ll focus on lighting and the visual storytelling with some participation in the camera composition. Mitch does what he does, and it’s this great shorthand.” When it came to their latest collaboration, “West Side Story,” Kamiński says the biggest challenge was establishing the style of the lighting. “If...
Paste Magazine

New Movies on Amazon Prime

Amazon has begun to invest more in movies streaming exclusively at Amazon Prime Video, and it can be tough to keep up with the latest. As the rest of the catalog has shrunk, original content has grown, but even the giant retailer’s latest movies can be hard to find on the site. Below are a dozen of Amazon Prime’s biggest film releases over the last six months, covering everything from drama to horror to anime to action comedy. The quality varies as much as the genre.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Betty White’s Birthday Movie

Betty White is turning 100 on January 17th and you can celebrate with her! The movie, “Betty White: 100 Years Young, A Birthday Celebration”, will be shown on Jan. 17th only!. It will include funny moments from her life and career like “The Golden Girls”, “The Proposal”, and...
The Independent

Batman: Michael Keaton to return as the Dark Knight in new Batgirl film

Michael Keaton is set to return to television screens as Batman in HBO Max’s forthcoming Batgirl film. On Wednesday (22 December), Deadline reported that the 70-year-old actor will star in the new DC and Marvel movie with Leslie Grace, JK Simmons and Brendan Fraser. While Grace will star as the titular lead Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, Fraser has been cast as the villainous, pyromaniac Firefly. Simmons portrays Commissioner Gordon, a role he first played in the 2017 film Justice League. Bad Boys for Life makers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct Batgirl, which has been written by Christina...
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
abilenetx.gov

Classic Movie Club: "White Christmas"

Come to the Mockingbird Branch for our new club, the Classic Movie Club. Each month we’ll get together and talk about a classic film. And just to make things easier, the film we discuss will be the same one that played at the Paramount Theater the weekend before. This month’s movie will be “White Christmas.” So catch the movie at the Paramount or find a copy to watch, and meet up at the Mockingbird Branch on the following Tuesday evening to talk about it together. Registration is required to attend, you may do so by registering on the event listing online at www.abilenetx.gov/apl/EventsCal.
SFGate

This legendary Christmas movie was filmed in an SF warehouse

I’m standing outside of an elementary school in SoMa, hoping to find some remnant of the legendary Christmas movie filmed there. It’s a clear, 50-degree December afternoon in San Francisco, and a gaggle of children in puffy candy-colored coats spill out of the door of Bessie Carmichael Elementary School with a collective squeal as they race out to the blacktop for recess. The schoolyard is flanked by a cafeteria filled wall-to-wall with holiday decorations. A white faux fir tree is covered with tinsel and blinking LED lights. Handcrafted ornaments and portraits of Santa Claus made with Elmer’s glue, paper plates and cotton balls adorn the cafeteria counter, which promises a Grinch-themed lunch menu for the week.
Deadline

‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’: Read The Screenplay For Steven Levenson’s Adaptation Of ‘Rent’ Creator Jonathan Larson’s Bio-Musical

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. The life of Rent creator Jonathan Larson was so dramatic, it could only be told as a musical. It helped that Larson himself wrote his own autobiographical musical, tick, tick… Boom! First performed as a one-man show by Larson in 1991, it was expanded into a musical with a cast of three in 2001, years after his death. Tony-winning playwright and Emmy nominee Steven Levenson adapted the play into a screenplay, and Lin-Manuel Miranda made his directorial debut...
Variety

Saban Films Buys Supernatural Horror Movie ‘Shepherd’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Shepherd,” a supernatural thriller by writer-director Russell Owen. Following its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival, “Shepherd” was released in theaters in the United Kingdom last month and has generated $19 million to date. It doesn’t yet have a release date domestically. “Shepherd” centers on Eric Black, who finds work on a remote, weather-worn Scottish island after the sudden death of his wife. As his sadness continues to engulf him, so do the supernatural portents of his stark new surroundings. He soon becomes plagued by terrifying visions until it is clear he must...
Variety

David Henry Hwang: ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ is ‘Heart-Wrenching Love Letter’ to Follow Dreams Despite Rejection

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, David Henry Hwang pays tribute to “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (screenplay by Steven Levenson; based on the musical by Jonathan Larson). Movies about writers are notoriously difficult, since the central action of the protagonist is largely cerebral. Here, that protagonist is composer-dramatist Jonathan Larson, whose musical “Rent” defined a generation. However, this story is not about the making of “Rent,” which would build to a victorious if bittersweet ending (Larson tragically passed away before the show’s first performance). Instead, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” concerns an earlier show, “Superbia,” abandoned by its author after a disappointing developmental workshop. The...
