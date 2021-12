If you're looking for a way to step up your holiday hosting game, look no further than Trader Joe's Mushroom & Truffle Flavored Pesto. As the name suggests, Trader Joe's new Mushroom & Truffle Flavored Pesto is bursting with rich umami flavors. The spread is made from a blend of romano cheese, white truffle oil, and three types of mushrooms: portabella, cremini, and shiitake. As Trader Joe's explains, "These fun, fungi components are suspended in a smooth oil blend, with some pine nuts added for crunch (and pesto credibility)." The whole thing is then finished with a little bit of chopped Italian parsley, salt, and black pepper.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO