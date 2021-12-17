ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms With A Cold Front Saturday Morning

By Matt Hines
News Channel 25
 6 days ago

Things are about to change a lot over the next 24 hours. A strong cold front is set to enter the region late tonight into Saturday morning. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70° early Saturday morning. These will be the highs for the...

www.kxxv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Severe Weather#North Wind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine And Warmer Temps In Twin Cities Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long. Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021 The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s. (credit: CBS) There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday,...
MINNESOTA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Snow looks possible for Christmas Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While some lingering snow showers are possible this morning across Southcentral, most areas are already beginning to dry out. The clouds are breaking and the sun is set to make a return through the remainder of the day, with highs topping out in the 20s. The...
The Oregonian

Will Portland get a white Christmas? Here’s what forecasters are saying now about snow chances

As Portlanders travel around in the rain Thursday getting last-minute holiday shopping done, all eyes are on the sky. When will it snow?. Friday (Christmas Eve), snow levels should remain above the valley floor, but forecasters are still not certain if snow is possible in the lower elevations overnight and into Saturday, Christmas Day. Areas in the valley above about 500 feet have the best chances of seeing accumulating snow at some point overnight and into Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s. A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening. Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
CHICAGO, IL
WNEM

Snow ending tonight, milder with rain showers Christmas Eve

Good Thursday evening Mid-Michigan! It's been a snowy Thursday afternoon and evening with a plethora of travel impacts around Mid-Michigan. Luckily, road conditions will improve the rest of the evening as snow tapers off, also as warmer air comes into the area. That warmer air will provide unseasonably mild temperatures for Christmas Eve and Day.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In Christmas Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! This morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the upper teens and low 20s so get out the ice scrapers! Wind chills are close to single digits for some, too! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Tonight, there’s a very small chance for rain and a little snow as a quick burst of energy trails across the region but little to no accumulation is expected. Most will stay north of I-80. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Christmas Eve evening is our next chance of rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WLUC

Wintry mix ahead of Christmas Eve

Mostly cloudy conditions are in store for tonight and some parts of tomorrow. Some of the counties in our region will see some snowfall in the afternoon. Friday on Christmas Eve in the afternoon rain will move in and will move east throughout the day. The rain will wrap up by the later evening hours which could lead to some slick road conditions for the night. On Christmas Day some people in the U.P. could see a fresh layer of snow in the evening hours.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy