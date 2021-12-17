Storms With A Cold Front Saturday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s. A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening. Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...

