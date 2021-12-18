South Haven considering fines and pier gate

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County officials are following Chicago’s lead, and will require many indoor businesses in the suburbs to require customers age 5 and older to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 beginning in the new year.
The Cook County Department of Public Health announced, beginning Jan. 3, 2022, customers age 5 and up will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues that serve food or drink in suburban Cook County. Customers will have to provide a valid photo ID if they’re at least 16 years old, as well as their vaccination...
