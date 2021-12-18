Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Friday, December 17

Fox News anchor Bret Baier, unquestionably now the face of the network’s news operation in the wake of Chris Wallace’s exit, is defending Fox News against heavy criticism. Appearing on MediaBuzz Sunday, Baier blasted calls from CNN’s Don Lemon and others for Fox News to no longer be called on during the White House press briefing.
Appearing on Fox News' MediaBuzz, Baier -- now considered the face of Fox News' news operation after Chris Wallace's exit -- blasted critics like Don Lemon who said Fox News should no longer be considered a news operation and shouldn't be called on at White House news briefings. “I think that there’s emotion at play, there’s an effort figure out an angle at play,” Baier said. “The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox, and see the difference between Special Report and Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Anybody who watches sees the difference.”
Bret Baier will fill in on “Fox News Sunday” this week, following the departure of anchor Chris Wallace for CNN. Baier, who serves as Fox News’ chief political anchor and executive editor of “Special Report with Breit Baier,” will speak to NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, Sen. Joe Manchin, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. They will discuss President Joe Biden’s spending bill and state and national response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich drew laughter from colleagues when she asked Jen Psaki if the raft of pet news indicated this was “the worst week ever for the White House.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Psaki held a briefing that was dominated by questions on President Joe Biden’s...
Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace surprisingly announced on Sunday he is leaving the network, effective immediately. Just two hours after he said goodbye to viewers, CNN confirmed Wallace will join its new CNN+ streaming platform to host a weekday show. Wallace hosted Fox News Channel's Sunday morning show for 18 years.
Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
UPDATED, with Fox News comment: Anthony Fauci said that Fox News’ Jesse Watters should be “fired on the spot” after he used violent metaphorical terms to describe how President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser could be confronted in public.
Watters spoke on Monday night to Turning Point USA, the right-wing pro-Trump youth group, and was describing how people could “ambush” Fauci with a camera to ask him questions, something that could elicit a “kill shot,” a term for an ultimate clip that would garner attention and be played over and over again.
Fauci has been subjected to death threats throughout the pandemic,...
More health experts are calling for Fox News to take some kind of action after one of its most prominent hosts, The Five’s Jesse Watters, used inflammatory language while describing a hypothetical scenario in which activists harassed Dr Anthony Fauci of the White House’s Covid-19 response team.The controversy began over the weekend when Mr Watters spoke at the annual Turning Point USA convention, a meeting of the conservative youth organisation that was this year held in Phoenix, Arizona.On Tuesday, dean Dr Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine’s National School of Tropical Medicine joined CNN to address his own experience...
Comments / 0