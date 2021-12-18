Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Friday, December 17

UPDATED, with Fox News comment: Anthony Fauci said that Fox News’ Jesse Watters should be “fired on the spot” after he used violent metaphorical terms to describe how President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser could be confronted in public. Watters spoke on Monday night to Turning Point USA, the right-wing pro-Trump youth group, and was describing how people could “ambush” Fauci with a camera to ask him questions, something that could elicit a “kill shot,” a term for an ultimate clip that would garner attention and be played over and over again. Fauci has been subjected to death threats throughout the pandemic,...

