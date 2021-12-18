ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PaaS Startup Everphone Rolls Out in US With Miami Headquarters

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 5 days ago
Berlin’s phone-as-a-service (PaaS) startup Everphone is readying for its launch in the U.S. with headquarters in Miami, Florida, one of the country’s fastest-growing technology hubs, according to a press release on Friday (Dec. 17). For a monthly subscription price, Everphone supplies, repairs, replaces and recycles mobile devices...

www.pymnts.com

