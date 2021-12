Project M was a title from NetEase that popped up in mid-2021 and looked very similar to Valorant, Riot Games’ popular 5v5 tactical shooter. In fact in the trailer, the game looks like it really just copied Valorant. Now, Project M has been renamed to “Hyper Front” and is now available for closed beta test in early access. Interested players can now actually download the game residing in Canada, Thailand, Japan, and Brazil. In case players cannot download the game from the Google Play Store, they can follow the guide given below to get their hands on Hyper Front ahead of its closed beta test.

