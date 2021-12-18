ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raw video: Watch Nate Diaz and crew get into scuffle with Bellator champ | ‘Paul vs. Woodley’ weigh-in

By Andrew Richardson
MMAmania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNate Diaz is no stranger to a bit of non-sanctioned action. This is, after all, the man who successfully slapped Khabib at a World Series of Fighting (WSOF) brawl, and as such, claims a victory over the undefeated ex-champion. This time around, Diaz and his camp were involved in a scuffle...

www.mmamania.com

