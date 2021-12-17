See it: $2.5 million GMC Hummer EV pickup rolls off the assembly line

Few production vehicles have ever had this much presence, this much drama. It's difficult to walk away from a drive in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup without smiling and shaking your head wistfully—or maybe it's your whole body shaking after a rollercoaster ride to 60 mph or beyond in Watts to Freedom (WTF) mode. The luster wears off a bit as the first impressions dull in your mind, but from beginning to end the new GMC Hummer is unforgettable—that much was made crystal clear at our 2022 Truck of the Year competition.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO