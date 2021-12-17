ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

See it: $2.5 million GMC Hummer EV pickup rolls off the assembly line

fox40jackson.com
 6 days ago

Hummer is back in business. Hummer EV VIN 001 was sold for $2.5 million to raise money for charity. (GM) The first 2022 GMC Hummer EV rolled off the assembly line at GM’s Factory Zero in Michigan on Friday to kick off production of...

fox40jackson.com

The Verge

GM teases upcoming GMC Sierra Denali electric pickup truck

The GMC Sierra Denali full-size pickup truck is going electric. The automaker teased the first image of the upcoming EV much in the same way it did with the Hummer EV truck — by only showing off its front end. The square-shaped nose of the truck is set off...
gmauthority.com

Rivian R1T Beats GMC Hummer EV Pickup To Win 2022 Motor Trend Truck Of The Year Award

The Rivian R1T has beat the GMC Hummer EV Pickup to secure the 2022 Motor Trend Truck of the Year award. In its summary of the newly launched battery-electric pickup, Motor Trend described the Rivian R1T as the “most remarkable pickup truck we’ve ever driven.” The publication praised Rivian for re-imagining what a pickup truck can be, with the R1T serving mainly as an ultra-capable and practical family vehicle. It also complimented the R1T’s ability to perform traditional truck tasks, though, noting its impressive off-road performance, towing capability and usable bed section.
gmauthority.com

GMC Hummer EV Pickup Gets New All-Weather eTrunk Mat Accessory

General Motors has released a new all-weather accessory floor mat for the bottom of the eTrunk that comes standard in the GMC Hummer EV Pickup. The All-Weather eTrunk Mat from the GMC Accessories catalog, which carries part number 8497244, is specifically designed to fit the contours of the Hummer EV Pickup’s eTrunk. It features a high-friction backing to stop it from moving around inside the eTrunk compartment, while the rubber construction helps prevent items placed on top of it from sliding and protects the trunk lining from scratches and/or damage.
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Pros and Cons Review: Making Its Theatrical Debut

Few production vehicles have ever had this much presence, this much drama. It's difficult to walk away from a drive in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup without smiling and shaking your head wistfully—or maybe it's your whole body shaking after a rollercoaster ride to 60 mph or beyond in Watts to Freedom (WTF) mode. The luster wears off a bit as the first impressions dull in your mind, but from beginning to end the new GMC Hummer is unforgettable—that much was made crystal clear at our 2022 Truck of the Year competition.
State
Michigan State
torquenews.com

GMC Announces First Deliveries Of Hummer EV

It has been a long time coming, but GMC revealed today that it has finally completed the first customer-bound Hummer EV pickups with deliveries expected to begin immediately. The Hummer EV pickup (and the SUV version) have had a long and publicized road to production and GM has documented the various milestones that the EV has reached in its quest to reach customers. GM has revealed that the first examples of the EV have been completed and are on their way to dealer lots.
NBC Los Angeles

GM to Start Shipping $113,000 Electric Hummer Pickups to Customers

General Motors is beginning customer deliveries of its GMC Hummer EV pickup, marking a major milestone for the automaker and its next-generation electric vehicles. The new truck is the first to incorporate GM's Ultium platform, motors and batteries, all of which GM developed in-house and plans to use as the foundation for dozens of new electric vehicles.
teslarati.com

GMC Hummer EV custom icons include cheeky Tesla Cybertruck easter egg

It appears that Tesla is not the only automaker that has a big sense of humor. For the GMC Hummer EV, General Motors opted to provide the hulking all-electric pickup truck with a set of custom icons that users could select for several of the vehicle’s functions. Interestingly enough, one of these icons features the Hummer EV seemingly running over one of its most likely competitors.
insideevs.com

GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup Truck Customer Deliveries Begins

GMC has officially started the production and customer deliveries of its extraordinary, all-electric supertruck - the GMC Hummer EV pickup. According to the press release, multiple vehicles have been produced at the Factory ZERO and are ready for customer deliveries. Those are the first Ultium-based electric vehicles ever. The company...
The Sanford Herald

GM Delivers First Hummer EV Pickups and BrightDrop Vans

General Motors has begun deliveries of its Hummer EV pickup trucks coming off the production line at its Factory Zero manufacturing facility in Hamtramck, Michigan. The Hummer nameplate relaunches after being away for more than ten years, reimagined as a line of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). Now, built alongside the automaker’s BrightDrop commercial delivery vans, the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 sport utility truck (SUT) represents the first production application of GM’s Ultium battery platform and the start of an all-electric era for the brand.
just-auto.com

GMC builds first Hummer EV trucks

The first 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickups have been produced at GM’s Factory Zero in Detroit-Hamtramck and customer deliveries are scheduled to begin. “The revolutionary GMC supertruck represents the first of many Ultium-based consumer vehicles to be produced as part of General Motors’ vision for an all-electric future,” the automaker said in a statement.
CarBuzz.com

GMC Shows Off Its Next Electric Pickup Truck

We already knew GM was building a second electric pickup truck, but it refused to confirm what this new model would be called, until now. This is our first look at the all-electric GMC Sierra pickup. In a press release, GMC refers to the new truck as the "electric Sierra," though this does not sound like an official name. We expect this model will adopt a similar naming structure as the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, likely arriving on the market as the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 EV.
Outsider.com

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Has a Feature Called ‘Crab Mode’ Among Others

The upcoming 2022 GMC Hummer EV is on the way and comes jam-packed with unique features that make this new electric SUV and pickup extremely appealing. Hummers are known for their ruggedness and for originally being used as military vehicles. However, in the ’90s, General Motors bought the rights to the Humvees and began producing them for the civilian market. After stopping production of the civilian version of the vehicles in 2006, GMC is now back with another series that’s sure to turn heads.
CarBuzz.com

Official: GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Trucks Heading To Owners

It has officially begun. The 2022 GMC Hummer EV truck is now rolling off the Factory ZERO assembly line in Detroit, Michigan. Customer deliveries are due to begin any day now. The reborn Hummer EV is a huge deal not only for GMC but for General Motors as a whole. It's the first vehicle to ride on its also new Ultium dedicated EV architecture.
insideevs.com

2023 GMC Sierra Denali EV Rendered Based Off Teaser

As you may have seen, GMC recently teased an all-electric version of the Sierra. Available exclusively in top Denali trim, the electric Sierra will be shown in full next year. However, in the meantime automotive design YouTuber AutoYa has created a detailed render based on what's been shown thus far.
MotorAuthority

2022 GMC Hummer EV silently rolls off production line, on time, as promised

GMC confirmed Friday that production of Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup trucks slated to go to customers has started in Detroit at General Motors' EV-dedicated Factory Zero plant. The automaker said in a press release that deliveries can now begin, meeting its original timeline for the launch of the electric pickup by the end of the year.
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
