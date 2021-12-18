“Bad And Crazy” Premieres At No. 1 In Its Time Slot As “The Red Sleeve” Ratings Soar To New All-Time High

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON), a meme coin that operates as a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain, just recorded a historic milestone by implementing a much-anticipated upgrade. As a refresher, BEP-20 is a standard that is used for tokens that run on the native Binance blockchain. SafeMoon is a Centralized Finance (CeFi) ecosystem where assets are handled by an intermediate exchange – in this case, Binance. Similar to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), SafeMoon is characterized by its dearth of utility. Instead, investors are incentivized to hold the coin for the long run via an innovative, tripartite scheme. As an illustration, around 5 percent of the transaction processing fee is reverted to the long-time holders of the coin in a move known as “Reflection”. Moreover, another 5 percent is sent to liquidity pools, such as PancakeSwap, where the SAFEMOON coin is converted to Binance coin (BNB) in order to bolster the liquidity of the SAFEMOON/BNB pair. Finally, the project also implements periodic burns to reduce the overall supply in circulation.

