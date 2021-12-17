Sweden’s DJ Easy Buckets Drops Dancehall-Inspired ‘Bedroom Sessions’ Routine

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From his early days as a member of the music collective Odd Future to his 2021 offering, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator has built his own weird, surreal world. Whether it's through music, fashion, or any form of visual art, his out-there antics, love for debonair polychrome fashion, and sonic stylings have allowed him to transmute his passions into an influential legacy and enterprise. He's spearheaded the established music festival Camp Flog Gnaw, built his streetwear brand Golf Wang, and with the recent expansion of his other fashion and beauty brand, Golf le Fleur*, Tyler has made sure he is always, well, creating.

