NHL

RELEASE: Marody, Griffith recalled from Bakersfield

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, AB - The Oilers announced Friday evening they have recalled forwards Cooper Marody and Seth Griffith from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. In subsequent moves, the team has placed defenceman Markus Niemelainen on Injured Reserved, moved defenceman Kris Russell to Long Term Injured Reserve retroactive to Dec. 9 and entered defenceman...

NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
