ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Waverly, TX

New Waverly grabs first win in district play

By Colton Foster cfoster@itemonline.com
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pgkra_0dQA23iT00
DJ Shafer | Game Day PhotoJoe Bryant powers his way through four Tarkington defenders Friday night.

NEW WAVERLY — The Bulldogs were able to hold on to their lead in the final seconds of their first district matchup of the season.

New Waverly was able to hold off a strong push by Tarkington in the 46-43 win.

“Free throws, we have to make free throws. They put the game away,” said Melvin Williams, head coach at New Waverly. “I tell the boys all the time, ‘free throws help you win a game and they can possibly make you lose the game.’ We took care of the ball down the stretch like we needed to, got the foul count up and had stops when we needed them. We have to come to play every night.”

The Bulldogs attempted 23 free throws and made 10. Senior Joe Bryant attempted 15 of them making six, and missing four of the nine with under a minute to go and a three-point lead. Despite the struggles from the charity stripe, the Bulldogs handled their business and got the win.

Senior guard Sebastine Amaro led the way with 20 points, with Bryant grabbing 10 more to add to the game, but the remaining three scores combined for just 16 points.

“I think there was a little bit of fatigue, but mostly, we just kept the ball moving,” Williams noted. “They were in a 3-2 zone and we wanted to make sure to keep the ball moving to where the defense was shifting.”

Defense was strong for New Waverly, but fouls were a problem. Tarkington was able to land 11-20 free throws to stay in the game.

But when it was needed, the defense stepped up and secured the game at the end.

“I think we did well on defense,” Williams said. “I think we got the stops when we needed to secure the win and that’s what helped us out mostly.”

New Waverly will now head into their winter break with a win, but when they return, they will head to the Buffalo Tournament on Dec. 28-30.

“I want some more consistency when we come back and ready to work with the days off. We go into the Buffalo tournament after our days off and I hope they come back ready to work,” Williams added.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Basketball
City
New Waverly, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bryant
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Huntsville Item

Huntsville Item

Huntsville, TX
1K+
Followers
40
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Huntsville Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy