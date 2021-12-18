New Waverly grabs first win in district play

DJ Shafer | Game Day PhotoJoe Bryant powers his way through four Tarkington defenders Friday night.

NEW WAVERLY — The Bulldogs were able to hold on to their lead in the final seconds of their first district matchup of the season.

New Waverly was able to hold off a strong push by Tarkington in the 46-43 win.

“Free throws, we have to make free throws. They put the game away,” said Melvin Williams, head coach at New Waverly. “I tell the boys all the time, ‘free throws help you win a game and they can possibly make you lose the game.’ We took care of the ball down the stretch like we needed to, got the foul count up and had stops when we needed them. We have to come to play every night.”

The Bulldogs attempted 23 free throws and made 10. Senior Joe Bryant attempted 15 of them making six, and missing four of the nine with under a minute to go and a three-point lead. Despite the struggles from the charity stripe, the Bulldogs handled their business and got the win.

Senior guard Sebastine Amaro led the way with 20 points, with Bryant grabbing 10 more to add to the game, but the remaining three scores combined for just 16 points.

“I think there was a little bit of fatigue, but mostly, we just kept the ball moving,” Williams noted. “They were in a 3-2 zone and we wanted to make sure to keep the ball moving to where the defense was shifting.”

Defense was strong for New Waverly, but fouls were a problem. Tarkington was able to land 11-20 free throws to stay in the game.

But when it was needed, the defense stepped up and secured the game at the end.

“I think we did well on defense,” Williams said. “I think we got the stops when we needed to secure the win and that’s what helped us out mostly.”

New Waverly will now head into their winter break with a win, but when they return, they will head to the Buffalo Tournament on Dec. 28-30.

“I want some more consistency when we come back and ready to work with the days off. We go into the Buffalo tournament after our days off and I hope they come back ready to work,” Williams added.