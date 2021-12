LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are multiple reports out Tuesday night that Nebraska’s defensive line coach, Tony Tuioti, will be leaving the Huskers program. Around 9 p.m., a Football Scoop article indicated new Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was targeting Tuioti, but that a deal wasn’t in place, yet. About an hour later, DuckTerritory.com, the Oregon Ducks 247Sports site, confirmed the news, going as far as to say it’s a “done deal” according to their source.

