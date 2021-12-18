ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Oilers' Kris Russell: Shuffles to LTIR

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Russell (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgobruins.net

Report: Are Bruins Preparing To Go All In For Jakob Chychrun?

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have been given some time reassess their season as they deal with COVID issues. While adding some depth for the top 6 is definitely at the top of the list, the clear problem continues to be the blueline. The Arizona Coyotes recently...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Russell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers
LA Kings Insider

Kings announce roster moves + Edler & Walker moved to LTIR

Insiders, a handful of roster move this afternoon for the LA Kings. – Forwards Quinton Byfield, Samuel Fagemo and Alex Turcotte have been recalled from the AHL’s Ontario Reign. – Defensemen Sean Durzi, Jacob Moverare and Christian Wolanin have been assigned to the AHL’s Ontario Reign. – Defensemen...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
NHL
Yardbarker

Sean Walker and Alex Edler to LTIR, why now?

Why did the LA Kings wait to place Sean Walker and Alex Edler on LTIR?. There were a lot of questions surrounding some of the moves made by the LA Kings on Monday. Quinton Byfield, Samuel Fagemo, and Alex Turcotte were recalled to the NHL. Sean Durzi, Jacob Moverare, and...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Shuffle: 12/21/21

It’s the last day of the pre-Christmas schedule, as the rest of this week’s games have now been postponed. The Washington Capitals will visit the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Tampa Bay Lightning are off to see the Vegas Golden Knights. Those teams aren’t the only ones who will do a little roster shuffling today though, as teams had previously prepared for action tomorrow and Thursday. As always, we’ll keep track of all those minor moves right here.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Alexander Edler: Shifted to LTIR

Edler (lower body) was reclassified for long-term injured reserve Monday. Edler has already been sidelined for four games, so his shift to LTIR will only add a few additional games to his recovery timeline. In 10 games prior to suffering his lower-body injury, the veteran blueliner tallied one goal, seven assists and 17 shots on goal while averaging 17:47 of ice time.
NHL
NESN

Are Bruins Tough Enough? Cam Neely Offers His Thoughts

The Boston Bruins found plenty of success in the era of the “Big, Bad Bruins.” And while those days are long over — if for no other reason than how much the game has changed through the years — it can’t keep some from asking if the B’s are too often pushed around.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy