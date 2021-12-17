Denton’s Kiwanis Club has been serving children since 1921

Buy Now Denton Kiwanis Club President James Hilton, center, ends the club’s weekly meeting at Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q on Nov. 9. The Denton club celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Denton’s temperature hovered around 25 degrees on Dec. 24, 1921, as 440 children and their families gathered around the large cedar Christmas tree festooned with electric lights on the south side of Denton’s Courthouse Square. Although electric Christmas lights were commercially available in 1921, they were too expensive for most Americans.

This first event for Denton’s new Kiwanis Club was an enormous undertaking for a town with 9,548 residents. Each child received a stocking filled with nuts and fruit, and 153 children received gifts and warm clothing. A handful of kids received haircuts, dental care and medical care.

Several weeks earlier, 50 men started Denton’s Kiwanis Club with a luncheon at the First Baptist Church. They chose the Community Christmas Tree for impoverished children as their first project. The committee headed by Oran Bell included Howard Fenton, Sam Rayzor, J. Newton Razor, Clarence Miller and Clark Owsley.

According to Kiwanis International, the Kiwanis began in Detroit, Michigan, in 1915 as the Benevolent Order of Brothers. Club members who didn’t like calling their group “BOB” changed the name to Kiwanis, believing it meant “We trade” in the Ojibwe Indian language. When they discovered their name meant “we have a good time — we make noise,” the motto changed to “We build.” In 2005, the motto changed to “Serving the children of the world.”

The group that began as a business network found its purpose in 1919 when it changed the focus to serving children. Members understood they could have a good time by providing community service without expecting personal gain.

Denton’s Kiwanis Club sponsored the city’s first Boy Scout troop in 1923. The club started the Children’s Clinic in 1925 with money raised or donated by club members, and medical services provided by local professionals who their donated services or worked at reduced fees.

Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, Denton’s Kiwanis Club provided medical care for children. Their early fundraiser was the popular Saturday Variety Show led by professor Floyd Graham and the forerunner of the University of North Texas One O’clock Band. A handful of Denton residents who donated talent to the variety shows, including Joan Blondell, Ann Sheridan and Nancy Gates, became national celebrities.

In 1955, Denton Kiwanis started the Children’s Clinic Trust Fund. The variety show was revamped, and Pat Boone performed with ’Fessor Graham. Denton’s two Miss Americas, Phyllis George and Shirley Cothran Barret, lent support to the cause in the 1970s. The club’s annual fundraiser shifted to Denton’s Fourth of July fireworks display in 1973.

Kiwanis International expanded to 80 nations worldwide, partnering with UNICEF to eliminate iodine deficiency disorders, the leading preventable cause of intellectual disabilities. In 2010, they began an initiative to wipe out neonatal tetanus, which kills 50,000 babies and women annually.

Denton’s Kiwanis Club continues to fund Denton’s children’s clinic. Their mission to care for Denton’s children, which had started on Christmas Eve 100 years ago, continues.