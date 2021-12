Nassau County executive-elect Bruce Blakeman announced Tuesday that he will not be enforcing the state’s mask mandate when he takes office in January. “We are almost two years into the pandemic. We have learned a lot, there are vaccines now available, booster shots available,” Blakeman said. “...I think we have to make these decisions on a day-to-day basis and evaluate what is going on.”

