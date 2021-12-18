ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maddie + Tae, Lauren Alaina, Gary Allan, & Brittney Spencer's Christmas Tunes 🌟 CMT Campfire Session

Kentucky New Era
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a country Christmas around the CMT campfire! 🤠🎄. Maddie & Tae “Christmas (Baby, Please Come...

www.kentuckynewera.com

countryliving.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It After Seeing Her 'CMA Country Christmas' Performance

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood absolutely owned her performance of a Christmas classic during this year's CMA Country Christmas. The star-studded event was hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, who recently won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2021 CMA Awards. Other performers included Jimmie Allen, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, The Shindellas and Louis York.
CELEBRITIES
fox17.com

Newest Grand Ole Opry invite...'Hey...is that Lauren Alaina?'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Opry member Trisha Yearwood surprised Alaina Saturday night when she showed up on stage Saturday night after appearing to share her wish via video. “Hey is that Lauren Alaina?” Yearwood says before making...
NASHVILLE, TN
KLAW 101

Lauren Alaina ‘Creeped’ on by Popular Morning Radio DJ

Lauren Alaina had no idea her every move was being documented as she ate lunch in a Nashville-area restaurant recently. The man in the corner snapping pictures was someone the singer was familiar with. The Bobby Bones Show personality Lunchbox (real name: Dan Chappell) shared pictures and an account of...
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Lauren Alaina Is Going to Be On Top Of The World in 2022

Lauren Alaina recently announced that she’ll be heading out in 2022 on her Top Of The World tour!. Lauren also shared, “After two long years, I have some TOURreffic news! I am so excited to get back on the road for my second headlining tour presented by maurices. My fans have continued to support me even when we weren’t able to be in the same room together. I’m on Top Of The World thinking about being back on stage, face to face, with the people who got me here.”
CELEBRITIES
Gary Allan
Lauren Alaina
countryfancast.com

Alan Jackson She’s Got The Rhythm (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Alan Jackson "She's Got The Rhythm (and I Got the Blues)" official music video and see the song details here.... The Alan Jackson She’s Got The Rhythm (and I Got the Blues) song was released in October 1992 as the first single from his album “A Lot About Livin’ (And a Little ’bout Love)”. This song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on December 19, 1992.
MUSIC
KLAW 101

Why Lauren Alaina Almost Lost Her Spot on the ‘American Idol’ Finale

These days, Lauren Alaina's becoming an increasingly dynamic multi-hyphenate, adding titles like Dancing With the Stars competitor, film actor, published author and — as of Saturday night (Dec. 18) — incoming Grand Ole Opry member to her resume. But in 2011, she was a young, promising finalist on American Idol, who almost lost her spot on the finale episode.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Lauren Alaina's Reaction To Her Surprise From Trisha Yearwood Is Priceless

Lauren Alaina is about to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, and she’s still gushing over the moment Trisha Yearwood extended the invitation. Alaina took to her social media channels to share that she’s watched the video of that moment “at least” ten times, “and I still can’t believe it. I cry every time I watch,” she shared, calling it “one of the most MEMBERable moments of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Lauren Alaina has Tried to Connect with Fans in New Ways

Even though Lauren Alaina (and all country stars) lost a year of touring to the pandemic, she has tried to connect with her fans in other ways. Lauren wrote a book, co-starred in a Hallmark movie and released a new album all in 2021. She says it was her desire to connect with fans that motivated her in these endeavors.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
xpn.org

Brittney Spencer showcased her range at Free at Noon

Brittney Spencer‘s Free At Noon performance started off with a high-energy Ramones-style drumstick countoff into a high-energy honkey tonk, into a gentle melodic verse that revved up over time. The message, clearly, “Don’t box me in,” something that Spencer said is the underlying theme of “Damn Right, You’re Wrong,”...
MUSIC
KTTS

Maddie & Tae announce new LP “Through The Madness Vol 1. “

Maddie & Tae took to social media to announce new music, writing: “What y’all have all been asking and waiting for…our brand new project Through The Madness Vol 1. comes out January 28th!”. The tracklist for Through The Madness Vol 1. includes the duo’s current single, “Woman...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Maddie & Tae Talk Christmas Traditions

Last year, Maddie & Tae released their first ever Holiday EP called We Need Christmas. This time of year is really exciting for both of them. So, we asked them about family traditions and Maddie told us that she and her husband, Jonah Font are starting a few traditions of their own: “We always get a real tree every year, because Jonah’s a stickler for a real tree thing. We always shave off a little part of the bottom of the tree and make an ornament out of the little thing, so we’ll put the year on all of them and collect them. We’ve actually just started collecting nutcrackers, which is super weird, but we name them all. Oh, and White Elephant. We play White Elephant on the Font side of things, and I always end up with best gifts. Always tag team White Elephant. :31 (OC: always tag team White Elephant)
LIFESTYLE
CMT

Brittney Spencer Highlights A Few Of Her Songwriting Tips And Tricks

Growing from a 2021 CMT Next Woman of Country to a 2022 CMT Listen Up artist feels like less of a “come up” and more of a doubling-down on a call to pay close attention to Brittney Spencer. From stages with Jason Isbell and The Highwomen to the CMA Awards, intimate sit-downs for CMT’s Campfire Sessions, or onstage on her current headlining tour, she’s possibly both country music’s fastest-rising and busiest star. Insofar as what has caused her acclaim to grow, it can largely be attributed to the writing on songs like her two singles, “Sober and Skinny” and “Compassion,” plus unreleased gems like “100 Years Old.” In a recent interview, she chronicles what inspires her well-regarded tune-crafting.
MUSIC

