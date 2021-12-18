New Orleans Bowl a beginning and ending for Ragin’ Cajun Football

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – When Louisiana plays Marshall on Saturday in the Caesars superdome, it’ll be quarterback Levi Lewis’s final game as a Ragin’ Cajun.

“It’s a good feeling to raise the bar high and set a standard. It’s a good standard,” Lewis says.

His teammates have nothing but praise for him and hope to send him off with a “W”.

“For Levi, that’s probably my biggest asset right now, that’s what I’m focusing on. Freshman year I almost quit three times, but he stopped me from quitting. You know he sat me down and talked to me like a real brother should,” recalls Cajun defensive lineman Zi’yon Hill.

As one story ends, another is set to begin.

Mike Desermoux. will coach his first game as the head coach of the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“The focus all week has really been on them and trying to do a great job for them. There may be a little bit more urgency to do that and to put them in a good position to have success,” the coach explains.

The team says that they are ready to play for Coach Desermoux.

“You can coach Xs and Os all you want but it’s about relationships you build to create better men in the process. That’s the first goal,” Lousiana tight end Johnny Lumpkin says.

When the Cajuns play the Thundering herd, they’ll be minus 5 starters.

