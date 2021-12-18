ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Bowl a beginning and ending for Ragin’ Cajun Football

By Karaski Melvin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luq3F_0dQ9zV8000

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – When Louisiana plays Marshall on Saturday in the Caesars superdome, it’ll be quarterback Levi Lewis’s final game as a Ragin’ Cajun.

“It’s a good feeling to raise the bar high and set a standard. It’s a good standard,” Lewis says.

His teammates have nothing but praise for him and hope to send him off with a “W”.

“For Levi, that’s probably my biggest asset right now, that’s what I’m focusing on. Freshman year I almost quit three times, but he stopped me from quitting. You know he sat me down and talked to me like a real brother should,” recalls Cajun defensive lineman Zi’yon Hill.

As one story ends, another is set to begin.

Mike Desermoux. will coach his first game as the head coach of the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“The focus all week has really been on them and trying to do a great job for them. There may be a little bit more urgency to do that and to put them in a good position to have success,” the coach explains.

The team says that they are ready to play for Coach Desermoux.

“You can coach Xs and Os all you want but it’s about relationships you build to create better men in the process. That’s the first goal,” Lousiana tight end Johnny Lumpkin says.

When the Cajuns play the Thundering herd, they’ll be minus 5 starters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Four Saints selected to Pro Bowl

Four New Orleans Saints were voted to the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday evening. defensive back J.T. Gray (special teams starter), defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore were selected to the NFC squad to play in the NFL’s All-Star game, which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
KLFY News 10

Total team performance propels Louisiana past Louisiana Tech, 69-57

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Aided by its best shooting output of the season and another stellar defensive performance, Louisiana picked up its third victory over Louisiana Tech in its last five attempts with a 69-57 win on Sunday afternoon at the CAJUNDOME. With the victory, the Ragin’ Cajuns finished the non-conference portion of their schedule […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
KLFY News 10

Teurlings Holiday Basketball Tournament: ESA vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame looked to remain unbeaten as they played in the Teurlings Holiday Basketball tournament at Teurlings High. The Pios took on ESA in the round robin event, and outlasted the Falcons 39-28, to improve 5-and-oh on the season. The Falcons were led by Wilt Hoggatt, who scored 10 points and knocked down two three […]
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans Bowl#Cajuns#American Football#Ragin Cajun Football
KLFY News 10

Cupid remembers Lafayette hip-hop trailblazer Bunny B, who died over the weekend

UPDATE: 12/20/21 10:34 p.m. — Lafayette native Paul “Bunny B” Brown, widely known for his hip-hop line dance song, “Bunny Hop”, passed away overnight. He is credited with bringing worldwide attention to South Louisiana, specifically the city of Lafayette’s unique hip-hop sound, dance styles and rhythms. He paved the way for many Louisiana artists, including […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

Louisiana park lost 80% of trees to Laura, could reopen in spring

MOSS BLUFF, La. (AP) — A southwest Louisiana park closed since August 2020 by Hurricane Laura could open next spring but will have far fewer trees, Louisiana State Parks Director Brandon Burris said. Four-fifths of the trees at Sam Houston Jones State Park either toppled or were damaged beyond recovery, Burris told The American Press. “It’s going […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy