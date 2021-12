When players leave Duke and UNC, the rivalry thing, for the most part, tamps down. It’s a different world in the NBA. Your focus has to become bigger. And some of those guys from the other school may be your teammate. Reggie Bullock and RJ Barrett, for instance, were both playing for the New York Knicks for a time (Bullock has since moved on to the Dallas Mavericks).

