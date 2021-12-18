Drummond, N.B. Man Arrested in Firearms-Trafficking Investigation

Offender: Brantley, Nathan, African American male, 41 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 22, 2021, at approximately 1:43 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle that was in the middle of the roadway in the 400 block of South Troup Street. The officer made contact with the driver, later identified as Nathan Brantley, who was asleep in the driver’s seat. The officer immediately observed a handgun between the driver’s seat and the center console of the vehicle. As the officer spoke to Brantley about the handgun, Brantley fled from the vehicle on foot. The officer recovered the handgun, which was reported stolen out of the Lebanon Police Department in Missouri. The officer also located narcotics and tools commonly used with narcotics, inside of the vehicle. Brantley was not apprehended during this incident, but the officer obtained numerous arrest warrants for his arrest, including theft by receiving (felony), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony), possession of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana (misdemeanor).

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO