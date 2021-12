DENVER (CBS4)– Two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in the City and County of Denver. Those cases are “community-acquired” which indicates community transmission in the area. (credit: Getty Images) The Omicron variant has also been detected in other communities around Colorado. The cases were confirmed on Friday, Dec. 17. One case was detected in a male who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose of the vaccine. The other case is a female who is fully vaccinated but not boosted. Both individuals have reported mild symptoms. No known close contacts associated with either case have tested positive for...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO