Drummond, N.B. Man Arrested in Firearms-Trafficking Investigation

By Mark Shaw
 5 days ago
The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested a man and seized a firearm and thousands of dollars in cash as part of an ongoing firearms-trafficking investigation in the Drummond area. Police executed a search warrant at a home on Price Road at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Corporal Hans Ouellette. A...

Two Men Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case in Jacksonville, N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested two men and seized firearms, drugs, and money as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Carleton County. Police executed a search warrant on Friday.at a residence on Lockhart Mill Road in Jacksonville, N.B., just north of Woodstock. A 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested at the scene, according to Corporal Hans Ouellette. The RCMP did not release the identities of the two men.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
