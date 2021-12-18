ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's been tough' - Stokes defiant about England's chances against Australia in second Ashes Test

By Kieran Francis
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Stokes has vowed England won't give up despite Australia's dominance heading into the third day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. The visitors finished day two at 2-17 after Australia declared at 9-473 and sent England in for a tough batting stint during the night session. Stokes...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stokes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#England#Test Cricket#Defiant#Ashes Test
