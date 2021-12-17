Best of this Week // Adam in the Afternoon

Live From the Scene Canned Food Drive at Bar Nancy. Some complain that the holiday season has become a celebration of blatant consumerism. While those feelings aren't entirely unfounded, many still use the time to help those in need. On Tuesday, Bar Nancy's Live From the Scene hosts a canned food drive featuring live music, DJs, and standup comedy. Entry to the show requires a donation of canned food or any shelf-stable item. Performers scheduled to take the stage include Taylor James Davis, Ambori Jani, Cynn Sage, and comedians Brittany Brave, Sergio Mendez, and Amanda Vasco. Donations and proceeds raised will benefit Curley's House of Style. 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free.
