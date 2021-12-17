Best of this Week // Adam in the Afternoon

The Christmas story as told in Luke 1:26-38, Luke 2:1, 3-20, and Matthew 2:1-12. No greater gift has ever been given, no example of generosity so selfless, no act in human history so important than Jesus. Born to sacrifice himself for us on the cross. There is no event in the world more important than the one that unifies people and God, bringing eternal, abundant life and promising that we are never alone. Merry Christmas and may God bless you.

