Grand Junction, CO

Absolute Dance presents localized calendar

By Cora Dickey
 5 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — With Christmas so close, you’ll need to be on your toes to get this deal before it’s too late. Absolute Dance just debuted its very first calendar, helping 400 dancers in Western Colorado.

At $20 a piece, Serenity Blee says profits will benefit a cause bigger than any one dancer or group.

“We’re also using the funds to go to dancers who need more help with financial so that more dancers could have the opportunity to dance if they want to,” Miss September Serenity Blee shares.

What Absolute Dance wants is to help offset the high cost of pointe shoes. Fully produced on the Western Slope, this calendar celebrates talent in the local community.

“The pictures in this calendar capture a moment in movement as dancers test their limits,” Cora Dickey reports, “When it came to doing a whole project on it, students at Absolute Dance felt on point.”

The calendar brings each month to life, and spotlights nine valley businesses. Dancers hope people to see how much passion they pour into the art.

“A lot of people think that dance is more like a picture moment but it’s more of a movement,” Mr. November Johnny Castle expresses, “The photographer has to get that peak of the jump or perfect moment where the position is perfect.”

“A lot goes into just doing one move especially trying to capture it,” Blee adds, “We had to do jumps like multiple times to get the good shot without having the foot blurry and having the face blurry.”

Absolute Dance helps put students on the path to professional careers. For student dancers who are committed to dance, this is typically an upward cost of over $500 a year.

They hope their calendar becomes the tradition that helps new students dance to their own beat for decades to come.

The calendars are on sale now and will be available next week at Absolute Dance’s annual Nutcracker Ballet at Colorado Mesa University’s Robinson Theatre, December 22-24, featuring professional guest artists with State Street Ballet.

Wednesday 12/22: 1pm (slightly condensed) & 7pm
Thursday 12/23: 1pm & 7pm
Friday 12/24: 1pm & 6pm

The businesses highlighted in the calendar are in the following order:

  • Powderhorn Mountain Resort
  • Out West Books
  • Gelato Junction
  • Lincoln Park Pool
  • Downtown Farmers Market -Market on Main
  • Copeka Coffee
  • Mesa Lakes Lodge Cabins
  • Absolute Dance
  • Merge 2 Media
KREX

KREX

